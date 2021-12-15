Man found dead in truck bed leads to 4 arrests in Cowley County, investigation continues

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 34-year-old man found dead in the bed of a pickup truck.

On early Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the 3000 block of 302nd Road. They found a large amount of blood in the yard and had information that a shooting had occurred.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation led to two pickups being seized. After a search warrant was obtained, deputies found Matthew Kelly dead in the bed of a truck. They arrested four people in connection with the investigation. According to a news release, those arrested include Dylan Weaver, Justin Pierce, Amber Orr and Lisa Wise. No word on what charges the four may face.

Kelly’s body was taken to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita, where an autopsy will be performed.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Arkansas City Police Department, Winfield Police Department, Oxford Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Please contact the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Cowley County Emergency Communications, or submit a tip if you have information. To text an anonymous tip, text the word COWLEYTIPS to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.

