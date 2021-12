Shoto Todoroki has had to deal with a lot thanks in part to the abusive training of his father, Endeavor, and more recently, had quite a bit more responsibility placed on his shoulders as he is the only one who stands a chance of bringing down the villainous Dabi from his clan. With the students of Class 1-A recently gaining a slight reprieve in their battle against All For One and Shigaraki, Shoto is taking the opportunity to begin training in a completely new way that will seemingly give him an advantage of the blue flame wielder of the League of Villains.

