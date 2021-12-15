NHS trainer 'Russ' Schuchman remembered for his passion, dedication

Norman High trainer Russ Schuchman, right, stands with his Norman North counterpart Scott Bedigrew at Harve Collins Field. Transcript File Photo

Russell Schuchman was an athletic trainer at Norman High School.

At least, that was his occupation, a position he held for 28 years. He helped and trained thousands of students across all sports at Norman High for nearly three decades.

But for most people at Norman High, and the ones who knew him, he was more than an athletic trainer. He was a mentor, a friend, a role model, a husband and a father.

And in the days since his passing on Dec. 9, that’s how the Norman community remembers him.

Schuchman grew up a couple hours away from Norman in Ponca City.

He attended Newkirk High School and graduated in 1987. He then moved to Kansas and attended Cowley Community College for a year before receiving his Bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University.

He went on to pursue a Masters of Science in Physical Education from Ohio University and graduated in 1993. After that, Schuchman accepted the Certified Athletic Trainer position at Norman High.

In a previous Transcript story, Schuchman said his original plan was to stay in Norman for seven or eight years before moving on. But, of course, that plan eventually changed.

“This is home, now,” Schuchman told the Transcript.

It didn’t take him long to plant roots.

B.W. Trenary remembers when Schuchman was hired.

The longtime NHS football assistant coach was already on staff when he first met Schuchman, and he knew Schuchman for his entire tenure at Norman.

His first impression of Schuchman?

“[He was] extremely nice,” Trenary said. “Very much a professional, especially for what he does. Knowledge was off the charts. And he genuinely cared for the players. That hasn’t changed at all for all these years. He takes great pride in making sure that the players are ready to go back on the football field, baseball field, soccer field, wherever they are going.

“If they are injured, he’s going to make sure that they’re ready to go and not just put them back out there.

With Schuchman and Trenary both heavily involved in the football program, their friendship and respect for each other only grew as the years went on.

One thing that stood out to Trenary was Schuchman’s dedication to his job.

“It didn’t matter if he was sick or anything, he was going to be at practice,” Trenary said. “... Especially at the beginning of football season in July and August, he was out there making sure the temperature was safe enough for us to go out and practice. If it wasn’t, we made adjustments according to what he said.

“He always puts the athletes safety first. He’s done that since day one. Coaches always respect that.”

It was that dedication that stuck out to Rocky Martin, too, who was hired as the NHS football coach in 2016.

“Whether it was two-a-days or during the season, during school, he would do treatments before practice,” Martin said. “[He would do treatments] before school in the mornings, during lunch, before practice, in the afternoons, and then after practice. He was on the field just observing or helping out where needed.

“He was one of us.”

But where Schuchman really helped out Martin was on the field.

Of course, he would be there to tend to a player if they needed treatment. But Martin jokingly referred to him as his “instant replay” because he would see everything that happened on the field.

“Whenever there was a call or no call, one of the people I would make eye contact with would be Russ because he would see it and that’s how he was — he would see everything,” Martin said. “So I would always glance at him and whether I was right or wrong, he would let me know.”

That’s how involved Schuchman was with the football program. Viliami Makahununiu, NHS left tackle, compared Schuman’s presence and reliability to “the sun.”

“Russ was much more than an athletic trainer among almost all of the football players, and we’re all disheartened to see him go,” Makahununiu said. “You can always depend on Russ to be there. The saying in the football locker room is, ‘Go see Russ.’ You hurt your back? Go see Russ. You feel something wrong with your ankle? Go see Russ.”

Though Norman High and Norman North have developed a rivalry across all sports, there’s been one friendship in the middle of it for more than 20 years.

Schuchman and North’s athletic trainer, Scott Bedigrew.

The two attended the same university — Bedigrew graduated from Ohio in 1994 — but they didn’t officially meet until after Bedigrew had taken a athletic training job at Edmond Sante Fe.

North’s athletic trainer position opened in 1997, and Schuchman was a member of the committee tasked with hiring a candidate. Bedigrew applied for the job, and Schuman played a role in bringing him to Norman.

When Bedigrew arrived in Norman, he didn’t have a place to stay until Schuchman offered him his spare room. Bedigrew ended up living with him for a few months.

“It was probably by necessity, but our friendship was strong from the beginning,” Bedigrew said. “... We were kind of forced on each other, but it was never a struggle.”

Not only did they have a similar background, they approached their professions similarly, too. While they worked separately, they both found that they were using similar tricks of the trade when it came to treating injuries.

“We would do stuff all the time at our sites, and then find out that the other one had done the exact same thing around the same time and just didn’t realize it,” Bedigrew said. “... It was just little things like that all the time. So we kind of grew together, but we were doing it alone.”

But they really bonded through the shared experience of being an athletic trainer. As Bedigrew put it, not everybody could understand the difficulty of the job like they could.

“We needed each other to do what we do,” Bedigrew said. “He was always available for anything I needed, personal and professional. and I feel like I was the same way for him.”

Cory Cole had known Schuchman off and on for about 15 years.

As a college coach, Cole would come to Norman for recruiting. But he really began to learn more about Schuchman after he was hired as the NHS boys basketball coach earlier this year.

In just a few short months, Cole saw the impact that Schuchman had on his players. He even developed a nickname for Schuchman — “uncle Russ.”

“Whenever the training room was open, there was always a group of kids in there. and you’d always see kids that were in there that were quote-unquote ‘injured,’” Cole joked, “It was a welcoming spot to go and kind of get some attention, get a little ice, whatever you need. But it was a welcoming spot for athletes to go and just hang out. They were accepted.

“The training room is not a place where kids want to go. … [But] it was just like being at home.”

Schuchman even had an inside joke with Cole to let him know if his practices were going too long.

“He would kind of peek out the little double door and look in and have a cup of ice bags ready and that was kind of a signal,” Cole said. “... So if it gets about 5:30, I would always see Russ in the doorway kind of looking like, ‘Come on, now.’ That was just kind of our sign [to] keep it in perspective.

“Only he and I had that little joke of, ‘Hey man, don’t run their wheels off yet because I’ve still got to put their wheels back on for tomorrow.’ … He was always happy to watch a practice. and that was really cool because he spent the time to see our kids. and not a lot of trainers do that.”

Cole described the news of Schuchman’s passing as an “emotional rollercoaster.”

His team was preparing to play in the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational last week, and they decided to honor his memory by playing hard on the court.

“We really felt his presence was there because that’s what we wanted,” Cole said. “And that’s what we wanted to feel as a way of honoring and paying our respects on the court, because that’s what Russ would have wanted the guys to do.”

For T.D. O’Hara, Norman Public Schools athletic director, Schuchman’s loyalty to the school and dedication to his family is how he’ll remember him.

“Wherever you saw Russ, his wife, Nan, and their two boys (Reed and Rylan) weren’t too far away,” O’Hara said. “It was a family outing to be honest with you, and they used that time to grow stronger as a family. And it’s something that made an impact on me.

“The other thing that stood out to me is just his loyalty and commitment to Norman High School and student athletes that he served there. That speaks volumes as to how important those characteristics and those qualities are. And I hope and I’m confident that many other student athletes that he impacted felt the same way in regards to that, as far as the number of years of service that he had there.”

Bedigrew said Schuchman meant “the world” to the Norman community.

“He’s just a loyal friend that we’ll always expect to still be there,” Bedigrew said.

It’s been a tough few days, Trenary said, but he’s been focused on the good things that Schuchman did in Norman.

“It’s just like somebody said — he would not want anybody to be sad,” Trenary said. “He’s always been that type of person where he wants people happy.

“He will desperately be missed because, not so much of his knowledge and what he does, but just his kind of fun, happy-go-lucky character and his jokes and things like that.”