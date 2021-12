The conceptual 'ATLANTIS' autonomous electric truck has been designed by Roman Dolzhenko and Dmitry Voronezhtsev as a rendering of what our shipping trucks could look like in the near future. The truck is imagined with Level 5 autonomy that enables it to run completely on its own without the need for any human monitoring or guidance and is thus devoid of a cabin to save space. The shipping truck is designed with smooth terrain in mind to make it primarily focused on highway environments.

