Trackdown: Help find the Pleasant Grove drive-by shooters

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- A 30-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of murdering a husband and wife and their son, as well as robbing their home and setting it on fire in 2017. The Norwich Bulletin reports Sergio Correa was found guilty on 13 of the 14 counts he was tried on, including three counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, two counts of second-degree arson, murder in the commission of arson, first-degree burglary, and more. He was reportedly found not guilty of one count of felony murder.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO