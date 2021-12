All Cam Newton wants this holiday season is a win. He doesn’t care how he gets it. Even if it means sharing quarterback responsibilities with backup P.J. Walker. “I do what I’m told. I’m a player. And I gain confidence in what the coach’s plan is. I trust in the coach’s plan,” Newton said. “Whether it’s coming from up top with Matt (Rhule) or even coach Nixon. Those guys come up with the plan. It is in our best interest as a team to follow it as players and execute it to the best of our ability.”

