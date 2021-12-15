ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ISU Football inks 18 on Signing Day

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30shkN_0dO0p1cy00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Football inks 18 new Sycamores on signing day.

Paris senior offensive lineman Logan Bartley is one of the highlights for Curt Mallory’s team.

Curt Mallory says, “Well, it’s always going to start here in the Wabash Valley. We have a young man from Paris, Illinois, Logan Bartley, extremely excited about him then we hit the two states hard as we always do – Indiana and Illinois.”

“From outside of those states that’s where we go. We did go to some areas that we haven’t before. Excited about the group and anxious to get them here. You know we hit a little more on the defensive side with this class – just the way it worked out, but really excited on what we were able to get on both sides of the football.”

WTWO/WAWV

Northview splits with North Putnam

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Lady Knights beat the North Putnam Cougars, 63-59 Friday night. The North Putnam Cougars beat Northivew in the nightcap, 62-58.
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hanover tops Rose-Hulman, 73-66

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hanover College relied on 25 points from Ty Houston and 21 points from Matt Munoz to hold off Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and earn a 73-66 men’s basketball victory in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night. Houston hit 5 three-point shots and added 10 rebounds for a double-double.  […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Patriots top Vikings, 53-29

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots beat the West Vigo Vikings 53-29 Tuesday night at the Green Dome. North improves to 5-0 on the season and their best start since 2004.
WTWO/WAWV

ISU tops UIC, 76-50

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State beats Illinois-Chicago 76-50 at Hulman Center Tuesday night. Caitlin Anderson scores a career-high 16 points for the Sycamores.
WTWO/WAWV

Meeks heading to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan’s own Julie Meeks will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the women’s induction class in 2022. She totaled 1,227 points and 233 career assists at Sullivan High School, including a 22.7 scoring average for her 1983-84 senior season. Averaging in double figures for three […]
Person
Curt Mallory
WTWO/WAWV

Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday. The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off […]
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores fall to Bison, 77-70

FARGO, N.D. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores fall to the North Dakota State Bison, 77 to 70 Monday night. Cooper Neese tallied a career-high 30 points for the Sycamores who drop to 4-6 on the season. ISU will host Alabama A&M Saturday at 1pm at Hulman Center.
WTWO/WAWV

Dane Andrews transfers to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Former Franklin Grizzlies quarterback Dane Andrews has decided to transfer to Indiana State. Andrews starred at West Vigo in high school before continuing his career at Franklin. With the Grizzlies he appeared in 7 games last season and threw for 1,243 yards and 11 touchdowns. He will walk on with […]
WTWO/WAWV

Northview sweeps West Vigo

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview girls won their 9th consecutive game with a 54-22 victory over West Vigo. In the boys game the Knights prevailed 55-40 over the Vikings.
#Signing Day#Isu#Weather#American Football#Isu Football#Indiana State Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute North tops Vincennes Lincoln

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 72-32 on Saturday evening. The Patriots held a 16-11 edge after the opening quarter and led the rest of the way for the road win.
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomfield & North Daviess pick up wins

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Bloomfield Cardinals Baylin Graf scored 16 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career in a 52-31 victory over Clay City on Friday night. In other action North Daviess defeated North Central 57-28 in Elnora.
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan sweeps North Putnam

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows sweep the North Putnam Cougars Friday night. In the boys game, the Arrows get the big win 75-40 behind 20 points from Randy Kelley. In the girls matchup, the Lady Arrows earn an impressive 62-30 win behind 20 points from Gracie Shorter.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Robinson beats Casey, 59-56

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Robinson Maroons beat the Casey-Westfield Warriors, 59-56 Friday night in LIC Basketball action.
