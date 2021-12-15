ISU Football inks 18 on Signing Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Football inks 18 new Sycamores on signing day.

Paris senior offensive lineman Logan Bartley is one of the highlights for Curt Mallory’s team.

Curt Mallory says, “Well, it’s always going to start here in the Wabash Valley. We have a young man from Paris, Illinois, Logan Bartley, extremely excited about him then we hit the two states hard as we always do – Indiana and Illinois.”

“From outside of those states that’s where we go. We did go to some areas that we haven’t before. Excited about the group and anxious to get them here. You know we hit a little more on the defensive side with this class – just the way it worked out, but really excited on what we were able to get on both sides of the football.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.