Update: Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Peavy Road Shooting

 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said today that a man has been arrested and charged with murdering Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, last month.

Jemal Davis, 25, was arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to the Dallas Jail, where a magistrate will set his bond.

Jemal Davis was arrested and charged with murdering Mario Mena-Lopez last month. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police have not released a motive or what, if any, relationship Davis and Mena-Lopez had.

On November 30 around 9:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Vista Del Sol apartments on 2880 Peavy Road. They discovered Mena-Lopez lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, but later died.

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Police Officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A warrant was issued for a Dallas police officer’s arrest Friday night, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said. On December 17, 2021, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Senior Corporal Melvin Williams. Williams is charged with class A misdemeanor...
14-Year-Old Girl Found Shot To Death In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old girl was found shot to death in Dallas early Wednesday morning, Dec. 15. The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim is Jessica Foster. Dallas Police have not made any arrests in her murder. Police said around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers found the teen dead on the side of the street from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of S. Merrifield Road. Dallas Police investigate murder of 14-year-old girl (CBS 11). There is no word on a motive at this point. Circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or via email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 225759-2021.
Police Arrest 7 Frisco ISD Students After Week Of School Threats

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Police Department said it has arrested seven students in connection with threats made against Frisco ISD schools this past week. They also said that even more arrests are possible. On Friday, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a statement that Frisco “officers...
Irving Mother Of Deceased 8-Month-Old Who Fell Out Of Moving Car Charged

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of an 8-month-old girl who was run over after she fell out of a moving car in North Irving on Nov. 15 is now facing charges. Tangela Smith is charged with one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury to baby Kassidy. Smith currently lives in Louisiana. Irving police said her other children, ages 2, 3 and 6 were placed with a relative there. She also faces three additional charges of endangering a child for her other kids, police said. None of them were secured in seatbelts or child safety seats either. Irving police said...
Rockwall High School Student Arrested For Allegedly Making Terroristic Threat

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday, Rockwall Police arrested a Rockwall High School Student accused of threatening to shoot up the school. On Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m., the Rockwall Police Department was alerted to a possible threat made against the high school made by an unknown male student. Police alleged that the student sent texts with pictures of plastic pellet guns and threats of a school shooting.
Rescuers Cut North Richland Hills Officer Out Of Car After Crash

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) — An officer with the North Richland Hills Police Department had to be cut out of a car after a late-night crash. The accident happened just before midnight at the intersection of Mid-Cities Boulevard and Davis Boulevard — not far from Birdville High School. The officer and the driver of a second vehicle were rushed to hospitals in the area. In a statement police said, “The officer had to be extracted from his police unit and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other involved party was transported to another nearby hospital to be evaluated for treatment.” Police say both the officer and the other party are stable. The accident is under investigation.
Dallas Police Oversight Board Wants To Know Why Officers Seized Woman’s Bag Of Cash At Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Why did Dallas Police take $100,000 from a woman at Love Field? A Community Police Oversight Board wants to know. A 25-year-old woman travelling from Chicago was on a layover at Love Field two weeks ago when a Dallas police dog took interest in her checked bag. Inside, officers found nothing but blankets and two large envelopes with over $107,000 in cash, money they seized. On Facebook, the department celebrated the work of K9 Officer Ballentine. “We need to get him some treats!” read the post. But public reaction was largely critical, with people accusing the department of “stealing” the money from the...
