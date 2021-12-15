Update: Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Peavy Road Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said today that a man has been arrested and charged with murdering Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, last month.

Jemal Davis, 25, was arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to the Dallas Jail, where a magistrate will set his bond.

Police have not released a motive or what, if any, relationship Davis and Mena-Lopez had.

On November 30 around 9:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Vista Del Sol apartments on 2880 Peavy Road. They discovered Mena-Lopez lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, but later died.