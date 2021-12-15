ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers edge rusher Dee Ford out for season with bad back

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dee Ford won't be coming back this...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

FanSided

Dee Ford’s potential release will end frustrating tenure with 49ers

When the San Francisco 49ers decided to pull the trigger and go all-in on Dee Ford, they knew they were taking a gamble. For most of his first few years in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, the talented pass rusher had been a late bloomer limited by injuries once he’d grown into a starting role. Still, elite pass rushers in the NFL are hard to find and Ford had finally put it all together in 2018.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers not releasing Dee Ford, says Kyle Shanahan; Pass rusher to remain on IR

On Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reported that San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford was telling his teammates that he expected the Niners to release him as early as Wednesday. Through a text to NFL reporter Mike Silver, Ford denied the report, clarifying that he was simply taking some time away from the team to rehab his chronic back issues and get back onto the football field.
NFL
Yardbarker

Has Dee Ford Played his Final Snap With the 49ers?

Dee Ford is officially done for the 2021 season. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference on Wednesday that the 49ers will not be activating him off of Injured Reserve. Today was the deadline for Ford to be activated after the 49ers had opened his three week practice window. Initially, Shanahan had sounded more upbeat about Ford's status when they first opened his window. Unfortunately, the back injury he sustained in 2020 appears too much to overcome in a short time.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

Dee Ford’s time with 49ers appears to be over; career in jeopardy, too

The 49ers have invested three top-14 draft picks and traded a second-round selection since 2017 in a quest to create a dominant pass rush. But just one of those four players acquired with significant resources will help them for the rest of the 2021 season. That became official Wednesday when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Pro Bowl defensive end Dee Ford would not be activated from injured reserve and would miss the rest of the season because of back issues that have forced him to miss 22 of the past 28 games.
NFL
#49ers#Back Injury#Edge Rusher#American Football#Ap#Niners
49erswebzone

49ers’ Dee Ford calls report of impending release ‘false’

On Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reported that veteran pass rusher Dee Ford informed teammates that he expected the San Francisco 49ers to release him. "Per a league source, Ford has informed teammates that he expects to be released as soon as Wednesday," wrote Mike Florio. Florio added, "As Ford...
NFL
SF

49ers Will Not Activate Dee Ford from Injured Reserve, Ending His 2021 Season

After missing almost the entirety of the 2020 campaign, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ returned in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in the first six games of the season. The veteran pass rusher has been dealing with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game last season. Entering into the season, the 49ers were optimistic Ford's injury was behind him, however, after taking a hit in Week 7 that triggered his chronic injury the 49ers opted to place the edge rusher on Injured Reserve.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dee Ford claims his group-text goodbye to teammates wasn’t for good

49ers defensive end Dee Ford sent a goodbye text to teammates on Tuesday night. At least one interpreted it to be a farewell for good. Ford now says he didn’t mean it to be permanent. “The articles saying I told my teammates I expected to be released are false,”...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On 49ers, Dee Ford

12:15pm: False alarm. On Wednesday morning, Ford explained that he sent a goodbye text to his teammates since he was en route to off-campus injury rehab. That text was misinterpreted by at least one of his teammates as a farewell, hence the earlier report. “The articles saying I told my...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dee Ford tells teammates he expects to be released

With Wednesday serving as the deadline for activating Dee Ford in 2021 and with coach Kyle Shanahan recently saying he’ll be surprised if Ford plays again this year, Ford’s time in San Francisco could be ending soon. Per a league source, Ford has informed teammates that he expects...
NFL
