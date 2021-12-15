ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Public meeting set to address coal ash at former Walker County plant

By Michael Clark
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmCrW_0dO0oQ2l00

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Several residents plan to attend a public hearing Thursday to share concerns over plans for coal ash at a former plant in Walker County.

Alabama Power’s Gorgas Plant is now defunct and much of the property was destroyed in September, but coal ash still remains on the property. The site is near the Locust Fork of the Black Warrior River.

Georgia man accidentally shot dead by toddler, police chief says

Coal ash, or coal combustion residuals, are typically produced from burning coal in coal-fired power plants. Environmental advocates worry about the potential for hazardous material to reach area waterways.

“There’s two major municipal utilities drawing drinking water downstream and there is all the locals that utilize the area on a regular basis for recreation and boating and fishing,” said Nelson Brooke of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

Alabama Power is seeking approval from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to cap the coal ash in place, much of which is contained in a lake covering over 400 acres.

“These toxic heavy metals don’t break down, they don’t go away, so that is just condemning this area, the river, and everybody down stream, to have to deal with this mess with this toxic waste for generations,” Brooke said.

As coal plants close, there has been a debate about what to do with the remaining coal ash. Instead of capping in place, Brooke would like to see it removed from the property altogether.

“This stuff could be removed and put in a properly lined landfill and that is what we are calling on the power company to do,” he said.

Coroner releases cause of death for victim in Henry Ruggs’ crash

Residents who live further downstream from the plant have always had fears about the coal ash on property. Many feel that Thursday’s public meeting is the final chance to make sure their voice is heard.

“I am concerned because I live on the river and we all should be concerned about our environment, but especially here where we are exposed to toxic chemicals,” said Jackie Franklin, a Walker County resident.

Franklin also does not want to see the material capped in place.

“I think that is like putting a band aid on a big wound,” she said.

A spokesperson from Alabama Power issued the following statement to CBS 42:

The upcoming ADEM hearing is a routine part of the permitting process. Alabama Power supports this process which provides the public an opportunity for continued engagement. Alabama Power held a public meeting on the Plant Gorgas ash pond on July 1, 2020, which was open to the public.

-Alabama Power Spokesperson

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Parrish Town Hall. For more details about the public meeting, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

WATCH: Demolition of Southtown housing complex begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Demolition work began at the Southtown Court Apartments in Birmingham Friday. Plans for the demolition have been in the work for nearly a month and will make way for a new mixed-use development that will be built on the property over the next few years. The new development is said to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Northport sees business growth

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Northport is experiencing a lot of growth, with many new businesses under construction, and some already are open. Mayor Bobby Herndon said he and the City Council are excited and said the growth will be good for the economy and tax base. “The lodging tax and people coming […]
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Walker County, AL
Industry
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
County
Walker County, AL
State
Georgia State
Walker County, AL
Government
Walker County, AL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Plants#Power Plants#Chemicals#Wiat#Alabama Power#Gorgas Plant#The Locust Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS 42

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

Local school districts move classes online Friday over TikTok threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple local school districts have announced they will hold classes online Friday out of an abundance of caution following a viral TikTok threat. Midfield, Bessemer City Schools have all said they will hold classes virtually on Friday. In a letter to parents, Fairfield City Schools Superintendent Regina Thompson said that while […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy