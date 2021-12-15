Early Signing Day Produces 17 New Cowboys, 13 New Sooners
The early signing period began on Wednesday for high school football recruits and both our state’s Big 12 football teams signed classes ranked in the top 25 in the nation.
Oklahoma State signed 17 and Oklahoma 13 on the opening day of the early signing period.
