ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Early Signing Day Produces 17 New Cowboys, 13 New Sooners

KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvNnw_0dO0oHLS00

The early signing period began on Wednesday for high school football recruits and both our state’s Big 12 football teams signed classes ranked in the top 25 in the nation.

Oklahoma State signed 17 and Oklahoma 13 on the opening day of the early signing period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Signing Day#Sooners#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
KFOR

KFOR

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy