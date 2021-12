Hawks backup center Onyeka Okongwu is taking some time to be with family after the death of his father, according to coach Nate McMillan. Okongwu is nearing a return to the Hawks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in July. Whenever he feels comfortable coming back, it seems likely he’ll join the Hawks instead of the College Park Skyhawks and start practicing full-on with the team again. In his first game back from injury, Okongwu played for the Hawks’ G League affiliate Dec. 9, helping the team to its first win of the season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO