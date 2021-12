Gordon is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. Gordon missed two of the team's last three games due to a groin injury but has started every game in which he was healthy since Nov. 17 and will return to the starting five Thursday night. In 12 games as a starter, Gordon is averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per contest.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO