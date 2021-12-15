ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron Teases Future 'Ambitions' As Election Looms

By Adam PLOWRIGHT
French President Emmanuel Macron declared his future "ambitions" for the country but declined to formally declare he was running for a second term in a lengthy prime-time TV interview on Wednesday that saw him defend his record as an economic reformer. After a rare two-hour press conference last week...

The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
POLITICS
AFP

albuquerqueexpress.com

Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
POLITICS
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. "I will of course stand for the party in its entirety and deal with all the issues that our party feels are important," Merz said as the result of the vote was announced in Berlin.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

France hardens travel curbs with Britain over Omicron concerns

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - France announced on Thursday that because of surging COVID-19 cases in Britain only designated categories of people would be allowed to travel between the two countries, and anyone arriving from Britain would have to self-isolate. Truck drivers will though be exempt from the new rules,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tunisian president announces referendum, future elections

Tunisian President Kais Saied has prolonged the suspension of parliament and announced a national referendum, almost five months after dismissing his government and granting himself sweeping powers.The announcement, he said, was an answer to many Tunisians’ demand for political change. “To those who are calling for a return (to the old system): we will never go back to what came before,” said Saied.In a televised speech Monday evening, Saied unveiled his plans to organize a nationwide, popular consultation, that will be held both online and offline from January to March 2022.The consultation will then be reviewed by a committee...
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU leaders urge booster shots, seek coordinated travel rules

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders agreed Thursday that administering booster shots is "urgent" and "crucial" to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant. With the festive season looming, the bloc’s leaders also stressed the importance of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Dutch coalition to present plans after completion of talks

The leaders of four political parties set to join forces in the next Dutch ruling coalition put the finishing touches Wednesday to a policy blueprint for the next parliamentary term, signaling the beginning of the end of a drawn-out process to form a new government.The parties, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte s conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, planned to unveil their plans in the early afternoon. Rutte, who has led three coalitions, will take charge of his fourth, and he's set to become the Netherlands' longest serving leader despite narrowly surviving a no-confidence motion in...
EUROPE
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Exiled Strongman Looms Large Over Gambia Elections

Gambian voters will head to the polls on Saturday in the first presidential election in 27 years that does not have exiled former strongman Yahya Jammeh's name on the ballot. Jammeh and the influence of his brutal dictatorship has loomed large over the campaign. He took power in a 1994 military coup and held it until losing the presidency to Adama Barrow in the 2016 election.
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
