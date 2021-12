It was really only a matter of time, but now it’s official: Omicron is here in the District. DC Health reported the first four known cases of the variant over the weekend. All four unrelated individuals infected had been fully vaccinated, though it’s unknown whether they had received boosters. Three of them had recently had traveled domestically, including to Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and New York.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO