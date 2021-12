Seems Paradox and Colossal Order aren't done with their city builder just yet, as the Cities: Skylines Airports DLC was just announced for release on January 25. "Cities: Skylines Airports expansion DLC invites you onboard to experience the wonders and logistics of modern-day air travel. Please have your boarding pass ready as you start to place and design your airport. Fasten your seatbelts and connect your airport to the city through bus, metro, and train stations. Please place your items in the overhead compartments so that you can create cargo terminals connected to your airport complex while hauling in new goods and materials. We are now at the perfect altitude to begin enhancing your city's travel industry! Thank you for flying with us today!"

