Education is one of the hottest and most divisive topics in the country right now. Between the mask requirements, vaccine requirements, online schooling, critical race theory, school safety concerns, and more parents are struggling with finding the option that works best for their families. Factor in the pressure of getting in a good college and the pressure to make the correct decision can seem daunting. I know of several families who have elected to go with homeschooling just in the past two years. Others are pulling their kids from public school and opting for some of the many North Carolina Private Schools. There is no one size fits all solution, but as a parent, it’s important to know what’s out there.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO