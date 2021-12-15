ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A better work life awaits "Out of Office"

By Bryan Walsh
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The authors of a new book argue the shift to remote work holds the potential to change work life for the better. Why it matters: As the Omicron variant puts the final nail in the coffin of a quick return to the office, it's long past time to figure out better...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Working 9 to 5? 'Out of Office' author says maybe it's time to rethink that

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced offices and businesses to shutter abruptly, fundamentally transforming the way people work. Essential workers remained "in person," but millions of others lost their jobs. And journalist Anne Helen Petersen estimates that some 42% of Americans began to work remotely. Now, with vaccines and...
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Home office 3.0: Use these 9 gift ideas to make your desk a better place to work

You may not know you need a monitor lamp or a foot rest or a plant but these changes will make it easier to complete your daily shift. Whether you're sticking with a fully remote schedule or venturing into the office a few days a month, it's a good time to revisit your home office setup. You should be on version 3.0 at this point with at least one upgrade mid-2020. Now you may need a few tweaks such as a wireless charging stand or a monitor lamp. Or, if you've got a full-time remote gig, it could be time to go big and get an electric sit/stand desk.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
MedicineNet.com

Is It Better to Stand or Sit While Working?

Most people would sit rather than stand when they can choose, especially at work. Many people have jobs that require them to either sit or stand for long periods. Is one better than the other? Learn more about sitting vs. standing for work and which one may be better for you.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

Shine at Work: 8 Tips to Get Noticed

Knowing that your work is impactful is more rewarding than any material benefits or words of praise. People who care about doing great work take pride in what they do. Being good at what you do is only a necessary condition, it’s not sufficient. You only need to adopt a set of simple behaviors that can make you effective in everything you do. Adopting these behaviors and practicing them will bring about the biggest positive change in your work life. It will make you grow faster than your peers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Covid: How to maintain productivity while working from home again

Workers have once again been told to work from home where possible due to the rapid spread of a new Covid-19 variant.After the UK government lifted most coronavirus lockdown restrictions in summer this year, companies either reopened their offices for employees to return full-time or introduced hybrid working, which allowed staff to come into the office some days and work from home on other days.However, the government has brought back the work from home order as of Monday 13 December 2021, as prime minister Boris Johnson declared an “omicron emergency” amid rising infections.He told the nation last Wednesday: “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GreenwichTime

Remote Work is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor

It sure seems like remote work is here to stay. For entrepreneurs, that means finding ways to be as productive at home as you would be at the office. Whether you like to stay at the same desk all day, relocate around the house, or head to the library to work, you need tools that keep up with your flexibility.
ELECTRONICS
The American Genius

Be proud of your work, no matter what that work is

(EDITORIAL) Regardless of what you are doing to make ends meet, whether you have a degree or not, the work you do matters, and you should be proud. I was walking my dog the other day and as we were passing a construction site I saw a man in the process of cleaning a Port-A-Potty. My first thought was: “I could never do that.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
southseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Changing Life For the Better

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join their year-end fundraising campaign today.
KING COUNTY, WA
thekatynews.com

Remote Work Under the Microscope: The Unexpected Challenges of Work-From-Home Life You Might Not Know

Over the past two years, remote work has become an increasingly popular mode of making a living. When you work from home, you can spend time with your family, play music as loudly as you like, and do yoga through your morning meetings. Though it sounds like a dream come true, it can also be a nightmare if you’re not prepared for the challenges of it. Here are a few lesser-known complications of a work-from-home lifestyle.
YOGA
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call Is Out. It's a Tragic Example of How Not to Manage People

Earlier this month, Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg told 900 employees to join him on a Zoom meeting, during which he told them they no longer had jobs at the company. It was all apparently part of his effort to create a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," at the online mortgage company. Garg later told other employees that some of those who were let go were "stealing" from the company by only working two hours a day.
BUSINESS
Gillian Sisley

Employees Refuse to Finance Christmas Presents for Bosses

Workers are being asked to pull cash from their own pockets to finance Christmas gifts for their bosses, making workplace resentment higher this holiday season. With Christmas just around the corner, disgruntled employees are voicing their concerns about the enormous wage gap between executives and lower-level employees, and how the holiday season only amplifies that pain point.
kiss951.com

Study On Employee Retention Finds 80% Who Asked For A Raise Were Successful

You can’t go anywhere without seeing ‘Now Hiring’ signs. Finding and retaining employees is the biggest obstacle facing employers currently. But if you’re looking for a job or a raise this might be the best time for you. Joblist recently conducted a poll of employers and employees on what steps they are taking to retain the talent they have. Or in the case of the employees asking what their employers could do to improve employee retention. One surprising finding from the study? 80% of those who asked for a raise were successful. I’ll be right back going to go track down my boss ASAP.
ECONOMY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
70K+
Followers
31K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy