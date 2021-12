Biz 417: What is “The Great Resignation” and how does this affect the way managers recruit and retain employees?. C.K.: The “Great Resignation” is the current issue of people leaving their jobs for more - more respect, more personal time, and more pay. The pandemic changed the way many people looked at their career and they decided they wanted a change. It’s no longer just about how the employee is a good fit for the job, but how the job is a good fit for the employee. To hire and retain people now, managers need to understand what is important to their employees. Not everyone is motivated by money. For some it’s having a good work/life balance, being a part of a cause they truly believe in, or the opportunity to develop new skills.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO