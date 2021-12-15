Arrest made in pair of Ventura armed robberies

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura police have arrested a man suspected of robbing two businesses in October and November.

On Wednesday, the Ventura Police Department announced the arrest of Saad Fakhouri, 25, of Ventura for the two armed robberies.

The first robbery occurred on Oct. 21 at a smoke shop on Johnson Drive . Police responded after a robber went into a business, flashed a gun in his waistband and then demanded money from the store employee. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Several weeks later on Nov. 13, a Blenders in the Grass location on Victoria Avenue was robbed at knifepoint. Police arrived on scene and were informed by an employee that a man entered the business, brandished a knife and then demanded money from the clerk. The employee gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash and then the suspect fled the scene on foot.

During the investigation, police determined that the two armed robberies were connected and the suspect was believed to have been responsible for both robberies.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and collected physical evidence that linked the two crimes together, police said.

On Wednesday, police located Fakhouri on Johnson Drive in Ventura where he was taken into custody without incident.

He's been booked into the Ventura County Jail where he awaits possible charges for felony armed robbery.

No one was injured in either of the robberies, police said.

