True worship is never about us. If Christians are the most joy-filled people in the world, then the church should be the most joyous community. When we gather to worship our God, the environment should be explosively glorious. If someone walks in who has not met the Savior, they should be drawn to Jesus as they see people deeply in love with him. Most of the people who are far from faith will have their first encounter with God’s presence outside a church building as they meet Jesus’ people. But something powerful and life-impacting happens when a spiritual seeker walks into a congregation of gathered believers who understand what it means to worship in Spirit and in truth.

