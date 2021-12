As Joe Bidens' and his administration's approval ratings deservedly plunge, one thing still puzzles me. Who in the heck are the 37% that still find something to approve of? Was it the "dumpster fire" evacuation of Afghanistan that left 13 service members dead and American citizens left under Taliban control? Or maybe the surging migrant crisis at our southern border, allowing hundreds of thousands of future "government assistance" recipients into the country?

