Nonprofit hosts annual turkey drive, toy giveaway

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – This Friday and Saturday, a local nonprofit will donate 3,000 turkeys and $20,000 worth of toys to residents of East St. Louis.

On the morning of Dec. 17, the RITE Plan Initiative will hand out turkeys in the parking lot at 7600 State Street. Meanwhile, the toy giveaway will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall on River Park Drive.

Participants in the toy giveaway must have a raffle ticket to receive a toy. The tickets are available for pickup between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the mayor’s office inside city hall.

The RITE Plan Initiative has distributed turkeys and toys for the last three years. This is expected to be the largest turkey giveaway in the organization’s history.

