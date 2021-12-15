ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Nonprofit hosts annual turkey drive, toy giveaway

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCTgY_0dO0lxrz00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – This Friday and Saturday, a local nonprofit will donate 3,000 turkeys and $20,000 worth of toys to residents of East St. Louis.

On the morning of Dec. 17, the RITE Plan Initiative will hand out turkeys in the parking lot at 7600 State Street. Meanwhile, the toy giveaway will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall on River Park Drive.

Participants in the toy giveaway must have a raffle ticket to receive a toy. The tickets are available for pickup between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the mayor’s office inside city hall.

The RITE Plan Initiative has distributed turkeys and toys for the last three years. This is expected to be the largest turkey giveaway in the organization’s history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

‘Elf on the Shelf’ causing mayhem at Wildwood home

ST. LOUIS – A local mom is putting other parents to shame due to the amazing antics of the family’s Elf on the Shelf. Some of her recent Facebook posts have garnered thousands of likes on social media. On Wednesday, the Carney family’s three elves cut off 14 inches of Mindy Carney’s hair overnight. Her […]
WILDWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Sports
East Saint Louis, IL
Society
FOX 2

Smash and grab thieves hit DGX on Washington Avenue

ST. LOUIS – Smash and grab thieves hit the DGX store on Washington Avenue and North 7th Street in Downtown St. Louis early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the front window smashed. Police are now looking at surveillance videos to determine what was taken and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Turkey#Weather#Charity#The Rite Plan Initiative
FOX 2

Smash-and-grab theft hits north St. Louis beauty supply store

ST. LOUIS – A smash-and-grab theft happened early Friday morning in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. It happened at about 1:45 a.m. at the Luxe Beauty Supply on Cass Avenue at Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis. Police found the front window broken out. It is unknown at this time what was taken. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis non-profit helps those battling addiction, substance abuse

ST. LOUIS — The holidays can be incredibly tough for men and women dealing with addiction and substance abuse. A local non-profit called Basic Inc. is there to lend support to anyone who needs it. The organization offers culturally-sensitive treatment programs and a wealth of resources to participants — including assistance with employment, housing, and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

300 new jobs moving to Hazelwood facility

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis-based company is relocating its Canadian-based fruit and nut manufacturing facility to hazelwood. 8th Avenue Food & Provision will be bringing more than 300 new jobs to the St. Louis area. 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. made the announcement Thursday that the 250,000-square-foot Hazelwood plant will “prep and package […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis hockey fans want car break-ins to stop

ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis Blues fans heading to the Enterprise Center Friday night hoped their cars would still be intact when they returned after the game. “You pay $20 to park, you expect some level of security and safety,” said Blues fan Josh Raye. After Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy