ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with U.S.

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW >> President Joe Biden may have his alliance of democracies, but as a video summit on Wednesday underscored, Russia and China still have each other. President Xi Jinping of China, facing a diplomatic boycott of this winter’s Beijing Olympics from Biden and others, secured a public pledge from President Vladimir...

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Why Are Republicans Siding With Russia?

There’s been a lot of anger this week over Fox News’s born-again populist, Tucker Carlson, going all in on attacking NATO and siding with Russia at the very moment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is massing a gigantic military force on Ukraine’s border. But Carlson, this century’s Vladimir Pozner, has long been a Putin apologist. He’s just throwing off any last pretenses of whose side he’s on in the ongoing global contest between democracy and authoritarianism. (Spoiler: It’s not democracy.)
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Narendra Modi
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine crisis: where are Putin’s troops and what are his options?

Russia has forward-deployed hundreds of tanks, self-propelled artillery and even short-range ballistic missiles from as far away as Siberia to within striking range of Ukraine’s borders. US intelligence has said Russia could launch an offensive by the end of January with as many as 100 battalion tactical groups (BTGs), comprising an estimated 175,000 troops. Current estimates say Russia has about 50 BTGs in the border region, already a significant force that could overrun Ukrainian defensive positions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Front#South China#Ukraine#Western#Russian#Chinese#American#Kremlin
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Putin's aide says Russia, India, China summit may take place in near future

Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI). Russia's Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that the summit of Moscow, India and China can be held in the near future emphasising that the topic of cooperation among these three countries was addressed during the Putin-Xi meeting held on Wednesday. Ushakov, summarising the virtual...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year's end to discuss the security issue, but he said it hasn't been agreed to yet.In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
POLITICS
CBS News

A Russian court document mentioned Russian troops "stationed" in eastern Ukraine. Moscow insists there are none.

Moscow — A Russian court's verdict in a bribery case last month appears to have inadvertently referenced the presence of Russian troops in the rebel-held Donbas area of Ukraine. A district court in Russia's Rostov region, on the Ukrainian border, disclosed that the manager of a company called Tekhnologiya LLC was responsible for stocking and selling food to Russian troops stationed in eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Russia is supposedly banned from the Olympics. Putin says he's going anyway

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he will attend the upcoming Beijing Olympics — despite his country technically being barred from the Games. Russia is one year into a two-year ban on official competition in the Olympics and major world championships. The ban, which is punishment for a comprehensive state-sponsored doping scheme, allows clean Russian athletes to participate in the Games as "neutral athletes." Many anti-doping advocates have criticized it as a "watered-down" "farce."
SPORTS
dallassun.com

China supports Russia in NATO demands Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping is fully supportive of Russia's plan to work out security guarantees with NATO to protect its western border, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. Ushakov's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Xi via video link. The revelation that China is backing...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy