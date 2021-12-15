Boosie Shamelessly Lusts After Saweetie & Yung Miami’s Twerking Skills

Boosie Badazz has been in the media quite a bit lately and for some pretty bad reasons. His latest appearance is a result of a chaotic brawl during a performance back in October at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. On Oct.3, 2021, things escalated during Boosie's set on the "Legendz of the Streetz" tour and the entire show was shut down. During the fight, the rapper and his entourage caused excessive damage to production equipment and the venue. It's unclear what sparked the altercation, but he was removed from all tour dates that followed. Following the fight, he took to Twitter, claiming that he was banned for protecting his life. As a result, he filed a $20 million lawsuit against the arena in response to a gun being allowed in the area.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO