Democrat fires back after report of Russian politician calling for his abduction

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) fired back at a report on Wednesday of a Russian lawmaker saying the Arizona Democrat should be abducted and imprisoned for his comments on the tense Russia-Ukraine situation.

Gallego, who led a group of lawmakers visiting Ukraine over the weekend, said in an interview with CNN on Sunday the delegation had obtained information indicating Russia would "influence and/or invade Ukraine at some point."

The Arizona Democrat told CNN that some of the consequences of Russian interference in Ukraine could be economic isolation or providing weapons to Ukraine that “will actually put a toll on the Russian troop movements and, you know, unfortunately that means we have to kill some Russians."

Aleksei Zhuravlyov, the chairman of the Russian Rodina party, advocated for abducting the U.S. lawmaker during an interview with a Russian state TV show on Wednesday, according to The Daily Beast.

“We should be looking for that bud, and if he travels anywhere — grab him like [Viktor] Bout and bring him over here,” Zhuravlyov said, apparently referring to the notorious Russian arms dealer, according to The Daily Beast.

“This is how we should be acting ... Spend 25 years in prison and then when you get out — 'IF' you get out — you can tell us whom you wanted to kill,” the Russian lawmaker later added.

Gallego quote-tweeted the Daily Beast story, writing “F--- around and find out” with an emoji of the American flag.

The comments come as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, raising concern that it is planning another invasion of its neighbor.

Earlier this month, President Biden sought to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that if Russia invaded, “strong” steps would be taken by the U.S. and other European allies against Russia.

“I've made it absolutely clear to President Putin ... that if he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating. Devastating,” Biden said on Saturday.

Daniel Christopher
2d ago

kidnapped and jailed for his comments? that's normal in communist countries.

Bill smith
1d ago

it is funny that the dems have done nuthing but blame trump with Russian collusion for the past 6 years. but know that the left is in control we see Russia going to invade Ukraine and week to no response from dem. the enslavement of Europeans to Russian natural gas. china getting more and more aggressive with Taiwan and the dems, media and the elite turning there backs on them. and we know that the dems are heavily influenced by the Chinese communist party we see this every day with the NFL NBA, apple and others bending the knee to stay in the posative with china. along with other corporation heads.

