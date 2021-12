On 25 January 2021, Hélène Darroze became part of a small, lauded group of chefs to have been awarded three Michelin stars. She joined just a handful of women to have achieved something that, to many, is seen as the peak of culinary success. “It was like a dream,” Darroze tells me “But I don’t even know if I’d allowed myself to have that dream because it was so massive. I have to admit, when I got that third star, it was the most emotional moment of my professional life.”It seemed like a career in hospitality was always a given...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO