Local health officials stress vaccinations, testing, during holiday season

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – As families prepare to visit loved ones local health officials say it’s especially important to play it safe when it comes to the Coronavirus.

The holidays are in full-swing across the four-states with many people heading to spend time with family and friends. However, COVID is also still in full-swing, with the Delta variant remaining dominant across the region and concerns about the Omicron variant in the shadows. Officials with Freeman Health System held a media briefing Wednesday discussing COVID in the area. Infection Prevention Manager Jessica Liberty says “We do know right now, which is great news, that the Omicron variant is not here. We have a lot of requests from the state that are asking for our specimens to determine if there’s the presence of that variant and there is not.”

In addition to COVID, flu season is here. Last year was pretty mild, with liberty saying flu cases were in the single digits with all the precautions in place. This year though, those numbers, are up. Liberty says “Currently, as we stand versus the last couple of years, and our numbers are very consistent and they mirror the 2019-2020 influenza.”

Health officials continue to stress the need for vaccinations and booster shots. Larry Bergner with the Newton County Health Department says numbers aren’t where they want them, but they’re trending better. Bergner says “Our vaccination number are increasing, we have about 32% of the population with at least one dose, we have 29, we’re heading close to 30% for those who have both doses.”

With news from the World Health Organization that the Omicron variant, while mild, can still evade vaccines, Bergner says vaccine and booster hesitation could be a problem. Bergner says “Certainly that is a concern, folks will wait to see if a new vaccine comes out specific to the Omicron variant, our suggestion, our advice, is to get vaccinated, we’re still dealing with the Delta variant which the vaccines are very effective against.”

Liberty says with so many spending time with loved ones, getting tested for COVID is your best bet to stay safe and healthy. “If you feel any reservation about whether or not you might have COVID, I would strongly urge you to do that, especially with the holiday season.”

As for where to get a COVID test, a number of local and national pharmacy chains offer COVID-19 testing. Access Family Care offers testing at its clinics by appointment only. Freeman Hospital also has drive-thru testing available. If you have any concerns, contact your health care provider and they can tell you where you can go for COVID-19 testing.

