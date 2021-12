Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer São Martinho plans to issue up to BRL1.2 billion ($211 million) in green debentures in the local market, it said in a securities filing on Monday. The company said it intends to raise at least BRL1 billion in the sale of 10- and 15-year debentures and possibly increase the size of the deal by as much as BRL2 million to meet investor demand. São Martinho expects to price the 2031 notes at the IPCA consumer price index plus 0.4% or at a fixed rate of 5.15%, whi.

