Mexican financial technology firm Mendel plans to expand to Colombia and Brazil as it looks ahead to listing shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York in a few years, co-founder Alejandro Zecler told LatinFinance on Monday. "Getting to Nasdaq is the dream. We created Mendel with the aim of becoming the next Mexican unicorn and our great dream is to be able to do an initial public offering [IPO] on Nasdaq," Zecler said. In finance, a unicorn is a privately held start-up company that is wort.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO