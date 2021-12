One year ago Wednesday, on Dec. 15, 2020 in Newark, University Hospital nurse Maritza Beniquez became the first person in New Jersey to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, according to the state's dashboard, more than 7 million people who live, work, or study in New Jersey have gotten at least one vaccine dose, with 6.3 million considered "fully vaccinated" by the federal standard of two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's shots, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO