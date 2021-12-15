ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Properly utilizing federal infrastructure funds will require significant cooperation between public and private sectors, experts say

By Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation
PleasantonWeekly
PleasantonWeekly
 2 days ago

Effectively utilizing the $4.5 billion the Bay Area is expected to receive from the recently passed federal infrastructure funding package will require significant cooperation between the public and private sectors, regional transportation experts said Thursday. More than two dozen transit agencies currently operate across the nine-county region. That many...

pleasantonweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
PleasantonWeekly

Livermore begins planning vision for 2045

Want to know what Livermore will look like by 2045? Consider getting involved in the city's General Plan update. The General Plan is a 20-year outline that guides city decisions about everything from transportation to services, parks and jobs. The plan, expected to be completed in early 2024, gives the...
LIVERMORE, CA
PleasantonWeekly

DeSaulnier seeks to bolster local news with recent legislation

'Saving Local News Act' would make it easier for local publications to function as nonprofits. Tri-Valley U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) introduced two pieces of federal legislation late last month aimed at bolstering local news amid ongoing social and economic threats to the industry and recognizing the role of local journalism in a healthy democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Desaulnier
PleasantonWeekly

State water board to vote on mandatory statewide usage restrictions

California water regulators have proposed new emergency drought regulations that would prohibit a wide range of wasteful water behaviors for the entire state. On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board released a draft of the regulations that would prohibit "excessive" irrigation, ban the use of potable water for street cleaning and forbid landscape irrigation within 48 hours of a rain storm, among other things.
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Private Sectors#Water Systems#Bay Area Council#D Concord#Hntb
PleasantonWeekly

Western States science group recommends COVID-19 booster for all adults

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is recommending that all adults fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines receive a six-month COVID-19 booster shot. The workgroup concurred with recent federal recommendations that booster doses be given to anyone 50 and older...
SCIENCE
PleasantonWeekly

PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton, CA
488
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Pleasanton, CA

 https://www.PleasantonWeekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy