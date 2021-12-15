ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Icetex finishes second social bond issue

By Hernán Goicochea
 2 days ago

Colombia's state-run student loan agency Icetex raised COP293 billion ($73.2 million) in its second social bond sale in the local market on...

Grupo Elektra issues local bonds

Mexican retailer and financial services company Grupo Elektra priced MXN2.5 billion ($119 million) in five-year local bonds at the TIIE interbank lending rate plus 1.1%, a spokesperson from the BIVA exchange in Mexico City told LatinFinance on Monday. Actinver and Punto Casa de Bolsa coordinated the sale as part of Elektra's MXN20 billion bond program. HR Ratings assigned the bonds a HR1 rating, while Verum gave them a 1+/M on the local scale. In July, the company closed all its stores in Peru,
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Mendoza seeks infrastructure funding in bond deal

Mendoza, a western province of Argentina, said Monday that it will seek to raise up to ARS10 billion ($98.3 million) in the sale of two series of bonds in the local market to repay debt and finance infrastructure projects. The province, known for its wineries, will offer a minimum of ARS4 billion in the two notes at auction on Wednesday, increasing the amount to the maximum based on demand, according to a securities filing. One of the bonds will have an 18-month tenor and pay a margin over Badla.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Totalplay plugs in local bond sale

Mexican telecommunications company Totalplay Telecomunicaciones could issue up to MXN2 billion ($95.1 million) in bonds on the BIVA exchange in Mexico City as early as December 22, a company source told LatinFinance. Actinver and Punto Casa de Bolsa will coordinate the sale, which is part of Totalplay's MXN5 billion bond program. The source did not provide any pricing guidance or say how the company plans to use the proceeds. HR Ratings assigned the bonds an HR2 rating, while Verum gave them a 1.
MARKETS
#Consumer Price Index#Student Loans#Icetex#Bvc#Ipc
Three issuers come to Brazilian bond market

The corporate issuers in Brazil – Orizon, Unidas and GPS – have to come to the local bond market to raise BRL2.1 billion ($369 million) combined in a rush of debt deals near the end of the year. Waste management company Orizon said Tuesday that it had taken orders for BRL500 million worth of debentures in a two-part deal, according to a securities filing. It added that it priced a series of 14-year infrastructure debentures at the IPCA consumer price index plus 6.7592% and a series of 10-year no.
MARKETS
Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

The Elderly People Association (i.e. Senior citizens league) one of the biggest as well as leading independent elderly people civil rights associations, presently boasts more than a billion signs on a petition calling for such an immediate fourteen hundred dollars stimulus cheque to deal with extraordinary rising prices. The purpose...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX
Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
Last Stimulus Check For This Year Coming Tomorrow, Find Out If You Are Eligible

Millions of dollars have been distributed to American citizens since the outbreak began. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan signed by the federal government distributed $1,200 in March 2020, $600 in December, and $1,400 in March to eligible adults as part of the federal response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
INCOME TAX
Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
BUSINESS
$1,800 Stimulus Check Will Be Directly Deposited To Your Account Days From Now

For each kid, families will get a direct deposit or a check. The amount will be determined by the child’s age and your income. In a recently published article in Local12, the American Rescue Plan permitted the distribution of a large sum of money to the American people in a variety of ways. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, and most families received $1,400 payouts immediately.
INCOME TAX

