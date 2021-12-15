ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Eneva reaches deal to buy Focus Energia

latinfinance.com
 2 days ago

Brazilian power company Eneva said Wednesday that it agreed to buy local rival Focus Energia in a deal worth BRL960 million ($169...

www.latinfinance.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
latinfinance.com

Molymet unit to sell new shares

Chilean molybdenum producer Molibdenos y Metales (Molymet) said one of its divisions plans to sell new shares to raise up to $180 million next year, a latest effort by the group to fund investments and pay off debts. Molymet said its board of directo. Already have an account?. Free trial.
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

Telecom gets loan extensions

Telecom Argentina said it has negotiated extensions on three loans totaling $355 million with two multilateral lenders, its latest efforts to stretch out repayments on concerns that access to dollars in the cash-strapped country may not improve anytime soon. The company will now repay the largest chunks of the $216 million outstanding in two loans with IDB Invest, an affiliate of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in 2024 and 2027, instead of in 2022 and 2023, according to a securities f.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Gafisa arranges debt deals for Rio investments

Brazilian real estate developer Gafisa plans to raise BRL331 million ($57.9 million) in debt to cover investments in two projects in the state of Rio de Janeiro, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday. The São Paulo-based homebuilder intends to sell BRL246 million worth of three-year debentures, split into two equal parts, to buy stakes in projects in the city of Cabo Frio on the coast and in the neighborhood of Campo Grande on the west side of the city of Rio, Gafisa said. The company also p.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eneva#Ipo#Initial Public Offering#Focus Energia#Brazilian#Focus
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
latinfinance.com

PCR seeks to pay off bond

Argentine energy and cement company Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia (PCR) said Tuesday that is offering to sell a new three-year bond to raise cash and pay off a maturing bond, as MSU Energy also launches a deal. PCR, the 10th largest oil producer in Argentina, will offer a minimum of $30 million in the new notes, boosting the amount to as much as $50 million based on demand, according to a securities filing. The dollar-linked notes, which are bought and paid back in Argentine pesos at the offic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
latinfinance.com

Edelcos' Edenor buyout offer fizzles

Argentine holding company Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur (Edelcos) said Tuesday that its buyout offer for Edenor failed to attract interest on the Buenos Aires and New York stock exchanges. The company offered in November to pay a below-market price of ARS29.34 (then $0.29) per share to acquire the 49% it does not already own in Edenor, the country's biggest electricity distributor. After no offers came in by the December 13 deadline, Edelcos declared the tender void, according to a securities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
latinfinance.com

Votorantim sells Colombian steelmaker

Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim plans to sell 82.4% of Colombian steelmaker Acerías Paz del Río in a public offering worth COP74.8 billion ($19.2 million), according to a securities filing. Votorantim will offload its 20.5 million shares in Paz del Río for COP3.65 per share. Local investment fund Trinity Capital Ventures will spend COP50.1 billion for 13.7 million shares, while local investment bank Structure will spend COP24.7 billion for 6.76 million shares, according to the filing on Friday.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
latinfinance.com

Mendoza seeks infrastructure funding in bond deal

Mendoza, a western province of Argentina, said Monday that it will seek to raise up to ARS10 billion ($98.3 million) in the sale of two series of bonds in the local market to repay debt and finance infrastructure projects. The province, known for its wineries, will offer a minimum of ARS4 billion in the two notes at auction on Wednesday, increasing the amount to the maximum based on demand, according to a securities filing. One of the bonds will have an 18-month tenor and pay a margin over Badla.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Allonda, Cymi win Alagoas water concessions

Allonda Ambiental and Cymi Saneamento won the two remaining water and wastewater concessions in the northeastern state of Alagoas at an auction on Monday as market observers hailed the availability of financing for the sector. "Capital markets are hungry for investment in water and sanitation," Gesner Oliveira, former CEO of São Paulo state water company Sabesp, told LatinFinance. "There are offers available from infrastructure funds and the possibility to include debentures," he added. Allonda.
INDUSTRY
plasticstoday.com

Xometry Buys Thomas in $300 Million Deal

On-demand manufacturing provider Xometry today announced the acquisition of Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and digital marketing solutions. The cash and stock transaction, valued at $300 million, is expected to close this week. The acquisition of Thomas is expected to rapidly expand Xometry’s buyer and seller base,...
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Najafi Companies Reaches Deal to Buy STX, Ending Merger With Eros

The Najafi Companies announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire the studio behind “Bad Moms” and “Hustlers” from Eros STX Global Corporation. The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2022. More from Variety. STX Entertainment Nabs Global Rights For Elisabeth Moss Starrer 'Run...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Gopuff, the instant grocery startup, is raising $1.5B in a convertible note at up to a $40B valuation, ahead of going public as soon as mid-2022

From what we understand, the funding is being structured as a “Series X” convertible note from Guggenheim Partners. Other investors are not being disclosed. The size and nature of the raise, as a convertible note, is a strong indicator that this is a round being raised ahead of a liquidity event for Philadelphia-based Gopuff, most likely an IPO that could happen as soon as mid-2022.
ECONOMY
latinfinance.com

Sura turns down Nutresa offer

Colombian financial services firm Grupo Sura said it will not sell its stake in local food processing company Grupo Nutresa in an unsolicited takeover offer by local conglomerate Grupo Gilinski and Abu Dhabi-based Royal Group. "After an exhaustive analysis and consultations with external advisors, the board concluded that for Grupo Sura the offer is significantly removed from the value of Grupo Nutresa and its investment portfolio," Sura said in a securities filing on Monday, adding that Bank of.
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

Bachoco to close RYC acquisition

Mexican poultry producer Bachoco said late Monday that it received clearance from anti-trust agency Cofece to acquire local meat company RYC Alimentos for an undisclosed amount. Bachoco expects to close the deal "in the following days" so it can begin incorporating RYC's assets, it said in a press release. It added that it reached an agreement to buy RYC in December 2020. Founded in 1983, Puebla-based RYC processes and distributes mostly beef, pork and chicken with national coverage, according.
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

Actinver looks into local bond sale

Mexican financial services firm Actinver is looking to issue up to MXN2 billion ($96 million) in peso-denominated bonds in the local market this week, it said in a securities filing. The Mexico City-based financial holding company expects to price five-year notes with a spread based on the TIIE interbank lending rate on Friday as part of a MXN10 billion bond program, it said in the filing on Wednesday. Actinver's own brokerage division will coordinate the bond sale, it added. Fitch Ratings said.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

CPP Investments loses LatAm head

Rodolfo Spielmann said he has stepped down as the head of Latin America for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, known as CPP Investments. "After seven amazing years building the Latin American business at CPP Investments since opening office in 2014, I am moving to my next career chapter to develop business opportunities in finance," Spielmann said on his LinkedIn page. During Spielmann's time at CPP Investments, the Canadian pension plan grew its assets under management (AUM) in Latin Americ.
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy