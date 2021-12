Mendoza, a western province of Argentina, said Monday that it will seek to raise up to ARS10 billion ($98.3 million) in the sale of two series of bonds in the local market to repay debt and finance infrastructure projects. The province, known for its wineries, will offer a minimum of ARS4 billion in the two notes at auction on Wednesday, increasing the amount to the maximum based on demand, according to a securities filing. One of the bonds will have an 18-month tenor and pay a margin over Badla.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO