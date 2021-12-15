ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

FDI, M&A could shield Brazil from recession

By Thierry Ogier
latinfinance.com
 2 days ago

Infrastructure investments together with an expected rebound in M&A activity and foreign direct investment (FDI) could help Brazil avoid...

www.latinfinance.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Peru's Central Bank Expects Economy to Grow 3.4% in 2022

LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's central bank said on Friday that it maintains its expectations that the country's economy will grow 3.4% in 2022, while it revised its guidance for 2021, saying the economy will grow by 13.2% rather than a previous estimate of 11.9%. Central bank president Julio Velarde added in...
BUSINESS
latinfinance.com

Big mergers advance in Brazil

Brazilian anti-trust agency CADE has approved the BRL111 billion ($19.5 billion) merger between healthcare companies Notre Dame Intermédica and Hapvida and imposed some restrictions on the BRL11.8 billion tie-up between car rental companies Localiza and Unidas, according to securities filings. The healthcare deal was announced in March, and Citi equity analysts called CADE's decision "an early Christmas present" for Intermédica and Hapvida. CADE did not put any restrictions on the merger, despit.
MIAMI, FL
latinfinance.com

Fitch improves outlook for Uruguay

Fitch Ratings said it has revised its outlook on Uruguay to stable from negative and also affirmed the country's long-term credit ratings at BBB-. "The revision... reflects [Uruguay's] fiscal resilience through the pandemic and ongoing improvement in the structural fiscal position," Fitch said in report on Wednesday. Uruguay's fiscal position has benefitted from higher-than-expected tax revenues and lower borrowing costs, slowing the "upward path" of debt to GDP, Fitch said. The BBB- ratings, me.
MARKETS
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M A#Fdi#Latin America#Infrastructure#Latinfinance#Bnp Paribas
latinfinance.com

Ebanx moves into international remittances

Brazilian payment processing company Ebanx moved into international remittances on Wednesday, announcing the acquisition of local financial technology firm Remessa Online for BRL1.2 billion ($211 million). Once it closes the acquisition, Ebanx said it intends to expand Remessa Online's remittance business to other markets in Latin America. Beyond Brazil, Ebanx processes payments for companies in nine other countries in the region, including Mexico, Argentina and Colombia. In October, Ebanx comp.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

Three issuers come to Brazilian bond market

The corporate issuers in Brazil – Orizon, Unidas and GPS – have to come to the local bond market to raise BRL2.1 billion ($369 million) combined in a rush of debt deals near the end of the year. Waste management company Orizon said Tuesday that it had taken orders for BRL500 million worth of debentures in a two-part deal, according to a securities filing. It added that it priced a series of 14-year infrastructure debentures at the IPCA consumer price index plus 6.7592% and a series of 10-year no.
MARKETS
latinfinance.com

VTRM buys solar farm in Brazil

VTRM Energia Participações, a joint venture between Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, has agreed to acquire the Jaíba V solar power project from Canadian Solar for an undisclosed amount, according to a joint press release. Construction on the 635 MWp project in Minas Gerais is scheduled to start in 2022 and start operations in 2023 as one of the largest solar farms in Brazil, VTRM and Canadian Solar said in the press release on Tuesday. The project has l.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid: Brazil to demand proof of vaccination from foreign visitors

A Supreme Court judge in Brazil has ruled that foreign visitors will need to provide a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to enter the country. The ruling invalidates regulations issued previously by the national health agency demanding only a negative PCR test for foreign arrivals. The judge said it would be impossible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
kitco.com

Mexican peso drops on rising inflation, Peru's sol steady

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso dropped on Thursday as a spike in inflation added to concerns over already slowing economic growth in the country, while Peru's sol rose ahead of a central bank meeting and as lawmakers voted against impeaching President Pedro Castillo. The peso slipped 0.3% to the...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Brazil central bank makes 150 bps interest rate hike despite recession

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 150 basis points, extending one of the world’s most aggressive battles with inflation even as recent economic indicators show Latin America’s largest economy has tipped into recession. The bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Fresh tightening coming from Poland and Brazil today

Fears over the severity of the Omicron variant are starting to ease and have allowed a recovery in risk assets. A more pressing concern for central bankers remains inflation and today should see some further large interest rate hikes in Poland and Brazil. That the Fed is also concerned with inflation should limit USD downside ahead of the 15 Dec FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

UK raises interest rates as central banks focus on inflation

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom's central bank on Thursday became the first in a major advanced economy to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic began, as banks controlling monetary policy around the globe shift their focus from stimulating the economy to combating soaring consumer prices that arrived during the recovery.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Worldline partners with Bexs Pay for cross-border remittance from Brazil

France-based payment service provider Worldline has teamed with Brazil-based Bexs Pay to launch a cross-border remittance product for online payments from Brazil. The product combines Bexs Pay’s wide range of payment methods with Worldline’s ability to process payments without the need for a local entity, making it a solution for international online businesses.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Brazil Crime Uptick Could Result in Instant Payments Suspension

Citing the rise in crime, Brazilian lawmakers are mulling the possible halt of the Pix instant payments system, ZDNet reported. The São Paulo Legislative Assembly is considering a bill that, if enacted, would bar banks and payment institutions from processing payments via Pix until the Central Bank of Brazil puts in place measures to ensure customer safety, according to the report.
AMERICAS
Silicon Republic

FDI in Ireland rose by €71bn in 2020 despite pandemic

CSO figures found that services was the most attractive sector for FDI inflows, followed by manufacturing. New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ireland increased by €71bn last year, despite the harsh economic impact of the Covid pandemic. Increased inflow of...
WORLD
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Recession in Germany could last thru 2022: report

LONDON, England: London Supply chain constraints and soaring coronavirus cases could plunge Germany into a recession this winter. Research published by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research indicated that Germany, Europe's largest economy, would shrink by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, compared with the third, and stagnate in the first three months of 2022.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy