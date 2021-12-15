'Bachelor' cast revealed: Meet the 31 contestants vying for Clayton Echard's heart
LOS ANGELES -- The new season of "The Bachelor" is just around the corner, and we now know who will be competing for Clayton Echard's heart. ABC just announced the entire cast, which consists of 31 women. Learn more about them below:. PHOTOS: Meet the new cast of "The...
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Did you not hear? Much like Bennifer, the early '00s are back, baby!. Even Fox's 2003 reality show Joe Millionaire is making a splashy return: with double the men (a.k.a. two) and double the drama as one of them is rich and one of them is not. But before season one of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premieres Jan. 6, E! News has an exclusive first look at the contestants that will be joining the two "Joes"—Kurt and Steven—on their journey to find love.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
Watch: Kim Kardashian West's Most ICONIC Fashion Moments of 2021. Kim Kardashian hilariously questioned daughter Chicago West, 3, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5, after an Elf on the Shelf decoration was moved. "What's happening?" Kim asked in a Dec. 1 Instagram Story. Chicago responded that the elf was "sick," as...
Nene Leakes seems to want to waste no time selling the Georgia home she’s lived in with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, for the past seven years. The former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has slashed the price of her Duluth home, just outside of Atlanta, for the second time in less than two months, The Post has learned.
The tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and parts of the South this weekend were some of the deadliest on record in the US. When one hit 2 miles from her house, Amazon worker Leslie Campbell missed her warehouse shift. Amazon's HR team said at first it had no record of...
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Misty Upham was found deceased by her family 11 days after her disappearance. While the Upham searched for their loved one, the authorities turned their backs as they have done to Native American women for much too long.
Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.
Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
This week (December 17), NBC’s Dateline takes another look at the case of “The Overlook” involving the murder of Mollie Olgin and the attack of Kris Chapa. New evidence may suggest that the wrong man is behind bars. Keep reading to find out more about this case.
A love of video games brought together James Barry and Melanie Eam. However, when James broke up with Melanie via a gaming chat app, it sent her into a homicidal rage. James Barry was born in 1995 and grew up on a Florida homestead filled with cats, dogs, and horses. James was known for his sense of adventure and his kindness.
Megan Thee Stallion had some unfortunate news for fans. The "Savage" rapper, 26, explained via social media on Thursday that her planned appearance at that evening's Jingle Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, had to be scrapped due to some of her team being exposed to COVID-19. "We learned a few members...
Robin Roberts lives in a gorgeous penthouse in the Upper East Side of New York during the weekdays so that she is in close proximity to the Good Morning America studios. And this week, the star's partner Amber Laign shared a rare glimpse inside the impressive property in a new video posted on Instagram.
At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
"I've seen a lot of young teenagers terrorising old people," 16-year-old researcher CJ, from Bristol, said. She is one of the young people who has either witnessed, been a victim of, or carried out violence, who has been recruited to speak to her peers. It is an attempt to find...
Yellowstone alum Kelly Rohrbach and her husband, Steuart Walton, will soon be expecting their first child together. According to a source close to the couple, Rohrbach is roughly eight months pregnant and will be having their son next month. “They have a name picked out, but are keeping it quiet,”...
In an unusual success story, a woman in the United States, Demi Skipper, has traded a single hairpin for a house through a series of swaps. It all began during the lockdown in May of last year, when Skipper, who is a San Francisco resident, came upon a TED Talk by Kyle MacDonald, who was sharing how he once swapped a paperclip for a house over a year.
HOUSTON, Texas -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took the stage in Texas Saturday afternoon, but this time, it was to get her college diploma. The Grammy Award-winning artist received a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in Houston. Despite fame, she vowed to finish college, not only...
