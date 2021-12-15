ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

100 cats from Kentucky arrive in Massachusetts

By Mia McCarthy
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The 100 cats are now quarantining at the MSPCA-Cape Cod shelter in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bt4PA_0dO0hRxh00
A cat peers from his carrier shortly after touching down in Mass. MSPCA-Angell

A flight of 100 cats has successfully landed in Massachusetts after being relocated from Kentucky following the recent tornadoes, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

According to the MSPCA, 100 cats landed at Bedford Airport around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. From there, 22 cats were sent in a van to the MSPCA-Cape Cod shelter in Centerville while the rest were sent to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

All of the cats were previously at the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville before being sent up north. The cats had already been living in the shelter before the deadly tornados hit and are being relocated to create extra space for displaced pets due to the disaster.

“There is zero chance that someone’s lost pet has been relocated to Massachusetts,” Rob Halpin Executive Director of Communications at the MSPCA wrote.

Right now, the cats are being quarantined for a mandatory 48 hour period. Afterward, the MSPCA plans to put them up for adoption.

The MSCPA and NEAS will put updates regarding adoption availability on their websites and encourage anyone who is interested in adopting to check for these updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSGlt_0dO0hRxh00
The cats will be available for adoption the week of Dec. 20. MSPCA-Angell 1 of 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Khrs8_0dO0hRxh00
100 cats landed at Hascome airport on Wednesday morning. MSPCA-Angell 2 of 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X97Yp_0dO0hRxh00
The cats are tired from their long trip and can rest at the shelter now that they are safely settled into Mass. MSPCA-Angell 3 of 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a29A9_0dO0hRxh00
Cats from the Kentucky Humane Society are prepared for transport out of Louisville to Massachusetts Kentucky Animal Society 6 of 6

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Westford

From skiing to hiking to homemade ice cream. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
WESTFORD, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy