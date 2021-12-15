Hundreds of JFK assassination files released
More than 58 years after President John F. Kennedy was...www.cbsnews.com
More than 58 years after President John F. Kennedy was...www.cbsnews.com
we all know the Democrats killed him also we don't need to see the files he was a lot like Donald Trump and his politics and that's why he was murdered by the Democrat party
None of it matters until they release the file that reveals who ordered the hit.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13