U.S. Politics

Hundreds of JFK assassination files released

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 58 years after President John F. Kennedy was...

Richard Lujan
2d ago

we all know the Democrats killed him also we don't need to see the files he was a lot like Donald Trump and his politics and that's why he was murdered by the Democrat party

Lone Star
2d ago

None of it matters until they release the file that reveals who ordered the hit.

New York Post

Oswald met KGB before JFK assassination, delayed records dump shows

Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent just two months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to newly unsealed confidential documents stemming from JFK’s murder. The CIA memos, part of a trove of nearly 1,500 documents released Wednesday by the National Archives and Records Administration,...
POTUS
The Independent

Prank calls, tapped phones, and KGB killers: What we learned so far from the 1,500 new JFK assassination files

On Wednesday, the US government released 1,491 previously secret documents concerning the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963.Most Americans, and many people around the globe, have never believed the official report of the Warren Commission that JFK was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, an unbalanced former US marine, acting alone without any help.Indeed, of all the unresolved mysteries of the 20th century, JFK’s death is the one where the border between conspiracy theory and reasonable speculation is thinnest.The new documents seem likely only to deepen that darkness, with many of them already released in partial, redacted form. Nevertheless,...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
John F Kennedy
CNN

JFK researchers underwhelmed by latest release of assassination documents

Washington (CNN) — Frustrated JFK researchers say there is little new to learn in Wednesday's release of previously classified documents collected as part of the government review into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The vast majority of the almost 1,500 documents released by the National Archives...
POTUS
AOL Corp

U.S. releases 1,491 previously secret documents on JFK assassination

Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassadors

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he’s nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve as ambassador to Australia and Michelle Kwan, the renowned U.S. Olympic figure skater, to serve as his chief envoy to Belize.
HuffingtonPost

Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To Prison

A Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then bragged about her “infamy” in an Instagram post was sentenced to one month behind bars and a year of supervised release on Friday. Gracyn Courtright, who was a senior at the University of Kentucky...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury

The editor of Forbes magazine testified Thursday before the grand jury hearing evidence in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his business practices, answering questions about an article examining whether the former president inflated his wealth. Forbes editor Randall Lane wrote in a post on the business...
POTUS
