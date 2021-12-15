Weather forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm day as we hit a high of 67 degrees at BWI Marshall, which was 4 degrees shy of the record! Some clouds around overnight with lows staying about 20 degrees above normal as well! On Friday, sun and some clouds will still get us up to the low 60’s before some showers may move in by evening but are expected to be very light. Some showers may linger around on Saturday as well, but no heavy rain is expected anywhere. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid ’50s. On Sunday finally, chiller more December-like weather will move into the region with a breeze and temperatures only in the mid-40s. With wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be mainly sunny, however, on Sunday and at the start of next week as well. It’s expected to stay near normal for the start of Christmas week but by Christmas, probably just a tad above normal this year. Our normal temperatures next week are 46/29. Have a great Friday! Bob Turk

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO