ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather forecast

By no author
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers early, cloudy overnight, although it'll...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

Friday weather forecast

After four days of record warmth, a cold front on Saturday will bring heavy storms followed by much colder air. Look for more records today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Stormy weather on Saturday will bring 3 to 4 days of chilly air with Monday looking cold and wet. A warming trend is expected for the days leading up to Christmas and so far, the holiday is looking warm.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

National weather forecast for December 17

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Light Snow Expected Friday Into Saturday

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Cloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning. “The snow forecast for today keeps it pretty light, it’ll be more of an evening and overnight event,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. Some areas in central Minnesota, like St. Cloud and Alexandria, could see more than an inch of snow. The Twin Cities isn’t expected to get more than .6 inches of snow. Then, a quieter pattern is forecasted: Sunny skies and temps in the high-20s Sunday, and a bit warmer on Monday. A few light snow chances are also expected next week, but no major systems.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Steady rain expected Saturday across state; ice and sleet possible

The above-average temperatures will linger into today before cooler more seasonable weather, as well as some rain, moves in for the weekend across New Jersey. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says the rain is expected during the overnight hours into Saturday morning, with some ice, freezing rain and sleet possible for northern parts of the state. Rain is likely for most of the day, with about a quarter of an inch expected. Temperatures will be in the high-40s.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Snowfall Forecasted For The Northeast

The trailing cold front connected with a deep low-pressure system moving further away towards eastern Canada is expected to meander over the Mid-South today. As a low-pressure waveform along the meandering front, regions of heavy rain, combined with the risk of severe thunderstorms, may result in flooding difficulties in these areas today.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Wintry Mix Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 27 Thursday night, look for a sunny start to Friday with high clouds increasing later in the day. At night, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow moves in. The center of the storm will pass well south of us, so we only expect minor amounts of mixed precipitation. (Credit: CBS 2) If we do end up with .1 inch of snow, that would count for our first measurable snow of the season. If we do not, then we’ll break the record for the latest (first measurable) snowfall of the season. The current record is Dec. 20, 2012. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 39. The low for Friday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Winter begins on Tuesday morning. All week leading up to the Christmas weekend looks dry and quiet. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Start To Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm day as we hit a high of 67 degrees at BWI Marshall, which was 4 degrees shy of the record! Some clouds around overnight with lows staying about 20 degrees above normal as well! On Friday, sun and some clouds will still get us up to the low 60’s before some showers may move in by evening but are expected to be very light. Some showers may linger around on Saturday as well, but no heavy rain is expected anywhere. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid ’50s.  On Sunday finally, chiller more December-like weather will move into the region with a breeze and temperatures only in the mid-40s. With wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be mainly sunny, however, on Sunday and at the start of next week as well. It’s expected to stay near normal for the start of Christmas week but by Christmas, probably just a tad above normal this year. Our normal temperatures next week are 46/29. Have a great Friday! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

Chilly weekend weather a reminder winter is around the corner

Central Pennsylvanians will soon have to kiss the unusually warm December weather goodbye. Although Friday could see 50-degree highs, it is the last day of relative warmth before rain rolls in and temperatures start dropping back into the 40s, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said rain will start after...
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Colder temperatures in forecast

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A cold front moves through tonight, and then on Saturday night, temperatures may reach a low of 18, the weather service said. During the daytime Saturday, temperatures will be around 30. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures of about 39.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy