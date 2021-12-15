They welcomed they're twins boys Levi and Tate in October.

And Melissa Rawson, 32, and Bryce Ruthven, 32, shared their excitement as they revealed that they're twins should be home for Christmas after being born ten weeks early.

The Married at First Sight couple said that they're premature babies, who have remained in hospital, will be home for the festivities.

'It will be the only present we need': MAFS Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven reveal they're premature twins should be home for Christmas

Speaking to Closer, Melissa explained: 'They've both had a rough start to life but from where they started to where they are now, they are kicking goals.

'We hope to have them home with us by Christmas, it will be the only present we need.'

She revealed her excitement as, paired with the reopening of the Australian borders, her's and Byrce's family will be able to fly in from 'around the world' to meet the twins face-to-face.

Melissa's parents, sister and grandparents will be joining them for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

She added: 'Considering this will be my first Christmas as a mum, it will be the most cherished for me.'

The reality TV star detailed that despite the warm weather she still intends to have a traditional day, complete with a roast dinner.

The couple have recently shared their festive decorations to Instagram as they gear up to welcome home their sons.

Melissa added sweet wooden baubles to the tree in celebration of the couples first Christmas as parents.

The couple who announced their baby news back in July, also revealed they were engaged to be married.

Bryce and Melissa appeared on the 2020 season of Married at First Sight and received plenty of backlash from the public during their time on air.

Some viewers said their relationship was 'toxic', that Melissa was 'subjected to gaslighting', and accused Channel Nine of a 'failure of duty of care' towards her.

Despite the backlash, Rawson and Ruthven have remained together since the series went off air.