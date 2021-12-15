ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'It will be the only present we need': MAFS Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven reveal they're premature twins should be home for Christmas

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

They welcomed they're twins boys Levi and Tate in October.

And Melissa Rawson, 32, and Bryce Ruthven, 32, shared their excitement as they revealed that they're twins should be home for Christmas after being born ten weeks early.

The Married at First Sight couple said that they're premature babies, who have remained in hospital, will be home for the festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBk1l_0dO0h4zT00
'It will be the only present we need': MAFS Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven reveal they're premature twins should be home for Christmas

Speaking to Closer, Melissa explained: 'They've both had a rough start to life but from where they started to where they are now, they are kicking goals.

'We hope to have them home with us by Christmas, it will be the only present we need.'

She revealed her excitement as, paired with the reopening of the Australian borders, her's and Byrce's family will be able to fly in from 'around the world' to meet the twins face-to-face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIJyI_0dO0h4zT00
Speaking to Closer, Melissa said: 'They've both had a rough start to life but from where they started to where they are now, they are kicking goals'

Melissa's parents, sister and grandparents will be joining them for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

She added: 'Considering this will be my first Christmas as a mum, it will be the most cherished for me.'

The reality TV star detailed that despite the warm weather she still intends to have a traditional day, complete with a roast dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdB2d_0dO0h4zT00
So sweet! The couple have recently shared their festive decorations to Instagram as they gear up to welcome home their sons

The couple have recently shared their festive decorations to Instagram as they gear up to welcome home their sons.

Melissa added sweet wooden baubles to the tree in celebration of the couples first Christmas as parents.

The couple who announced their baby news back in July, also revealed they were engaged to be married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fovpw_0dO0h4zT00
Almost time: Bryce took to social media to share the good news

Bryce and Melissa appeared on the 2020 season of Married at First Sight and received plenty of backlash from the public during their time on air.

Some viewers said their relationship was 'toxic', that Melissa was 'subjected to gaslighting', and accused Channel Nine of a 'failure of duty of care' towards her.

Despite the backlash, Rawson and Ruthven have remained together since the series went off air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QItaK_0dO0h4zT00
Rocky past: Bryce and Melissa appeared on the 2020 season of Married at First Sight and received plenty of backlash from the public during their time on air

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten Knows She Has to Leave Sumit Singh

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, some couples prepared for weddings -- whether they were ready or not. Others have a long road ahead of them before they can hope to reach the altar. Sumit came clean to Jenny about how he betrayed her, and she took it surprisingly...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Saves Ex's Life

Married at First Sight UK alum is proving that just because one divorces an ex doesn't mean they can't save his or her life. She's putting a whole new meaning to unconditional love as Marilyse Corrigan recently shared the news that she successfully completed a kidney transplant in order to give her ex a second chance at life. The reality star, 37, participated in a kidney donation scheme, where her organ went to a woman in order for her ex, Shaun, to receive one in exchange.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Reality Couple Calls It Quits — While Taping Reunion!

It's over between "Vanderpump Rules" sweethearts James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss — and their sense of timing is everything!. People magazine reports the couple ended their engagement during the filming of the Bravo show's Season 9 reunion in L.A. on Friday. According to the outlet, Leviss handed her engagement ring...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mafs#Premature Babies#Weather#Australian#Channel Nine
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and His Parents' Reaction to Their Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit are living their best married lives. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the newlyweds after the couple tied the knot in India on the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about how their marriage is going four months in and the decision to not tell his parents that they got married.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
devinenews.com

At last, the Thomas twins are home for Christmas

Two precious things we often take for granted…our health and being together as a family. The darling Thomas twins made their appearance into this world on July 21, 2021, delivered in an emergency birth at 29 weeks due to concern over twin transfusion. Little Rhyder Hayes Thomas weighing only...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Ant Anstead Dedicates Couples Christmas Ornament To Girlfriend Renée Zellweger After Bringing Son To Visit The Movie Star In Louisiana

Ant Anstead has honored his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger with a sweet Christmas decoration. The television host, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 7, to post multiple photos of himself and his son Hudson, 2, decorating their Christmas tree — but one ornament in particular caught people's attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

271K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy