ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Allen, Matt Ioannidis and 5 others are the latest Washington additions to the COVID list

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLW7Z_0dO0gqVr00

As if the injury/COVID news couldn’t get any worse for Washington, it did on Wednesday when backup quarterback Kyle Allen and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis were the latest additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington now has 17 players on the COVID list, 12 of which are on the defensive side of the ball. Allen played for the first time in Week 14 when starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke exited the game with an injury. Allen played well in relief, but if he’s unable to play on Sunday, that would mean Kyle Shurmur will be activated to the main roster.

Heinicke was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice in some rare good news for Washington.

Ioannidis is one of Washington’s top defensive players and typically the WFT’s third defensive tackle behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. However, Allen is currently on the COVID list, meaning Washington was likely to play Ioannidis even more Sunday. Remember, Tim Settle was placed on the COVID list Tuesday.

Ioannidis generally plays close to the same number of snaps as Allen and Payne. Washington likes to rotate its defensive tackles and simultaneously use all three on the field.

Other players added to the COVID list Tuesday were tight end Sammis Reyes, wide receiver Cam Sims, starting right tackle Cornelius Lucas, linebacker Milo Eifler and safety Darrick Forrest.

This week has officially turned into a nightmare for Washington and coach Ron Rivera. At 6-7, Washington currently holds the No. 7 and final NFC playoff spot but faces a Philadelphia team with the same record in Week 15.

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Washington’s Kyle Allen to COVID reserve: Here are Football Team’s emergency QB options vs. Eagles

The NFL’s COVID crisis has already threatened to upend one team’s lineup for Week 15, with the Browns preparing to play without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and more than a dozen others. It could also affect Washington Football Team, which is fighting to remain in the 2021 playoff picture with a divisional game against the Eagles on Sunday. Starting QB Taylor Heinicke is questionable with a knee injury, but now his only backup, Kyle Allen, is headed to COVID reserve, as NFL Media reports.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Report: WFT to place QB Kyle Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The hits keep coming for the Washington Football Team, as quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was first to report the news. Washington has signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to its practice squad with Allen...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Cam Sims
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cornelius Lucas
Person
Matt Ioannidis
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wft#Nfc
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy