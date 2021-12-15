Kyle Allen, Matt Ioannidis and 5 others are the latest Washington additions to the COVID list

As if the injury/COVID news couldn’t get any worse for Washington, it did on Wednesday when backup quarterback Kyle Allen and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis were the latest additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington now has 17 players on the COVID list, 12 of which are on the defensive side of the ball. Allen played for the first time in Week 14 when starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke exited the game with an injury. Allen played well in relief, but if he’s unable to play on Sunday, that would mean Kyle Shurmur will be activated to the main roster.

Heinicke was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice in some rare good news for Washington.

Ioannidis is one of Washington’s top defensive players and typically the WFT’s third defensive tackle behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. However, Allen is currently on the COVID list, meaning Washington was likely to play Ioannidis even more Sunday. Remember, Tim Settle was placed on the COVID list Tuesday.

Ioannidis generally plays close to the same number of snaps as Allen and Payne. Washington likes to rotate its defensive tackles and simultaneously use all three on the field.

Other players added to the COVID list Tuesday were tight end Sammis Reyes, wide receiver Cam Sims, starting right tackle Cornelius Lucas, linebacker Milo Eifler and safety Darrick Forrest.

This week has officially turned into a nightmare for Washington and coach Ron Rivera. At 6-7, Washington currently holds the No. 7 and final NFC playoff spot but faces a Philadelphia team with the same record in Week 15.