If you are an Annual Passholder at Disneyland Paris Resort, you have reason to be excited as there is a big party on the way!. Disneyland Paris, which is made up of Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios, has been undergoing a ton of change as of late. The Disneyland Hotel is undergoing a fabulous refurbishment, and most recently, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge has finally reopened after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic. On top of that, Disneyland Paris is prepping to celebrate 30 years of magic next March, and it seems that with that celebration will come an extra special event for Annual Passholders.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO