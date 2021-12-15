ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists are closing in on an HIV vaccine

By Matthew Rozsa
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gylK5_0dO0fDUf00

mRNA vaccines, a revolutionary new technology long-considered the "holy grail" of vaccine research, were researched for decades before being brought to commercial fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, two of the most prominent and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's, used mRNA vaccine technology.

Now, after the success of the mRNA vaccine technology with treating SARS-CoV-2, scientists have turned their sights on other diseases that were previously difficult to vaccinate against. In particular, mRNA vaccines show hope in treating HIV — a virus that has, for decades, frustrated scientists working on conventional vaccine platforms in attempts to treat it.

Thanks to researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institutes of Health, there is evidence that an experimental mRNA vaccine has been successful in treating against an HIV-virus relative in mice and rhesus macaques. Such animal research is generally the first step towards producing a successful human vaccine.

mRNA vaccines differ from their conventional vaccine counterparts, which typically contain dead or weakened versions of the target pathogen — or, alternatively, contain pieces of the genetic code of a pathogen wrapped up in a different, harmless virus's genetic code. However, mRNA vaccines actually inject a strand of bespoke RNA that instructs one's cells to produce proteins similar to the ones found on pathogens (microscopic organisms that cause disease). One's immune system then recognizes those proteins and produces antibodies for fighting them.

This new experimental vaccine does this against simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV), which is similar to HIV. The SHIV vaccine actually targets two proteins that appear on the SHIV virus, known as Env and Gag, and thus contains the mRNA instructions for one's (human) cells to replicate those proteins.

As lead researcher Paolo Lusso of NIAID's Laboratory of Immunoregulation told Salon, Env is analogous to an "outer coat," while Gag is a "major component of what we call the core of the virus."

The vaccine convinces muscle cells in inoculated animals to produce virus-like particles (VLPs) with copies of Env all over its surface. Lusso added that Gag was also included because it is "a big inducer of T-cell immunity, which to use an imprecise but useful metaphor are cells that will recognize and infect the [pathogen] and kill it, or facilitate destruction."

In the case of the experimental SHIV vaccine, the early results are promising. When the studies included mice, two injections of the mRNA vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies in all of the tested animals. After the scientists moved on to rhesus macaques — which, as primates, are closer to humans than mice — they found that the inoculations (dispensed in a much more complex study) were largely successful. They produced only mild side effects, like loss of appetite. By the 58th week of study, all of the monkeys had measurable levels of neutralizing antibodies against most of the strains in an SHIV test panel.

When the macaques were then infected with a chimeric version of SHIV, two out of seven of those who received 13 weekly inoculations remained uninfected; the rest delayed onset of infection for an average of eight weeks. The unimmunized macaques, by contrast, were infected in an average of three weeks.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

While Lusso was excited as he described the vaccine's future, he also cautioned that scientists are in the very early stages of developing it. Vaccine clinical trials require multiple complex phases of human testing so that experts can be as certain as possible that a vaccine is safe before it is distributed to the public. Usually there are three or four phases in a vaccine trial; the COVID-19 vaccine — which was made in under a year and can thus be considered an unusually accelerated case of vaccine development — was sped up by having multiple phases take place simultaneously. In contrast, the SHIV vaccine has yet to officially commence with phase one. Once it does, researchers will have their work cut out for them.

[Go deeper: Here's what the "phases" of a vaccine trial really mean]

"The major challenge will be to make this vaccine practical," Lusso told Salon, noting that HIV is a difficult target for the immune system, and therefore immunologists need to figure out how to reduce the number of necessary booster shots.

"It's hard to imagine that we could use less than four booster injections, or let's say four injections altogether, one initial vaccine and three boosters," Lusso explained. "And we may still not get the level of protection we want, so that may require even additional boosters, but there are ways probably to just make each of these boosters more efficient."

He emphasized that this is necessary for logistical reasons; "we cannot go in Africa and implement a vaccine that needs seven boosters. That is clearly impractical."

Dr. Russell Medford, Chairman of the Center for Global Health Innovation and Global Health Crisis Coordination Center (who was not involved in the study), told Salon that he feels it is "very promising" and "demonstrates a pathway for the development ultimately of a safe and effective vaccine for HIV in humans for the first time."

Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California–San Francisco, also told Salon by email that "this is an extremely exciting study that shows us — for the first time in a primate model — that an mRNA vaccine against HIV reduced the risk of acquiring an HIV-like virus infection in macaques." Gandhi added that it was important that the study showed "a 79% lower risk of infection (per exposure) in vaccinated versus unvaccinated animals."

Still, Medford also noted that there are challenges facing scientists fighting HIV that are much different than those which they addressed fighting COVID-19. (Lusso made the same observation during his conversation with Salon.)

"HIV is a much more complex problem biologically and immunologically than COVID-19," Medford explained in an email. "Thus the challenges of developing an effective vaccine that for example blocks every HIV viral particle to prevent its integration into the human genome is significantly greater than that for COVID-19. Prior to eventual studies in humans, more work will needed to, for example, simplify the vaccine protocol and refine and optimize the immunogens needed to elicit an effective immunologic response."

Gandhi said that there is also a track record of HIV vaccines disappointing, pointing out that "although vaccine candidates have shown promise in primate studies before, they were later not found to be successful in human trials, so we still have to see if this technology will transfer to human HIV" although scientists "remain excited about the promising macaque study nonetheless."

HIV is not the only disease that scientists hope can be successfully overcome with mRNA vaccines. Because the platform is so versatile, there are scientists who believe that a universal vaccine against influenza strains could one day be developed with the technology. Others propose that the technology be adapted to help the immune system fight against various forms of cancer.

"I think the mRNA vaccine technology is going to have a huge role to play for other pathogens," Gandhi explained. "The mRNA platform allows the human host to generate a protein of the virus or other pathogen to which to raise an immune response, and has been revolutionary for COVID-19. So, after trying so many other vaccine candidates before for HIV without success, this is a very promising platform to hopefully reach this elusive goal."

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ivermectin and dafachronic acid combo identified as possible cure for Strongyloidiasis

Combining two agents to block a parasitic worm’s life cycle boosted survival from a potentially deadly tropical disease to 85% in animal models, far better than either treatment alone, according to a proof-of-concept study led by UT Southwestern Medical Center pharmacologists. The Strongyloides infestation – brought by tiny worms...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Research Center#Rna Vaccine#Pfizer Biontech#Rna#Shiv
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

What can 35-year-old stool samples tell scientists about HIV/AIDS?

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2021 – Men who contracted HIV in the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic harbored a greater relative abundance of pro-inflammatory vs. anti-inflammatory gut microbes before they became HIV-positive compared to their counterparts who remained HIV-negative, according to new research published today in the journal Microbiome. In addition, the men who progressed to AIDS the quickest had the least favorable gut microbiome composition.
SCIENCE
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

Omicron evades Moderna vaccine too, study suggests, but boosters help

There's more mixed news about the power of vaccines to protect people against the omicron variant — this time about the Moderna vaccine. A preliminary study made public Wednesday studied blood samples in the lab from 30 people who had gotten two Moderna shots, and it found that the antibodies in their blood are at least about 50 times less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Majority of mumps cases are among the vaccinated, CDC finds

Mumps cases continue to circulate in the U.S., largely among vaccinated people, including children. Cases of mumps, once a common childhood illness, declined by more than 99 percent in the U.S. after a vaccine against the highly contagious respiratory infection was developed in 1967. Cases dropped to just 231 in 2003, down from more than 152,000 in 1968. But cases began climbing again in 2006, when 6,584 were reported, most of them in vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Fauci pushes for universal coronavirus vaccine

The scientific quest for a universal coronavirus vaccine received a boost Wednesday, as three top federal researchers, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, outlined a path to develop new vaccines that could tackle a variety of ailments including Covid-19, some common colds and future viruses. Writing in the New England Journal of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy