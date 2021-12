HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help to find two men who were caught on camera taking a purse. The HPD Robbery Division says it happened on November 20 at about 3 p.m. The woman told them that she was leaving Target at the 8600 block of Westheimer Road. She just walked into the parking lot when a man walked up and snatched the purse from her basket.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO