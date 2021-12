Three-time NBA Champion and Golden State Warrior star Steph Curry has officially dropped a surprise NFT to commemorate breaking the all-time NBA three-point record. Curry has been steadily getting more and more involved in the NFT world. It is only fitting that Curry has debuted his very own NFT on such a historic occasion. Proceeds of the NFT sale are set to benefit Curry’s foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., and features artists Floyd Norman, Disney‘s first Black animator, and Andrea McDonald, a recent college grad who is an aspiring corporate pilot. 100% of the profits will directly fund the Oakland community and the fight to end childhood hunger and provide youth with quality education and a safe place to play and be active.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO