Sotheby's Launches 'CONTEMPORARY SHOWCASE: ANIME GO'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing original drawings and trading cards from ‘Pokémon,’ ‘Hunter x Hunter,’ Studio Ghibli, ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ and more. Sotheby’s has launched CONTEMPORARY SHOWCASE: ANIME GO, showcasing “production cels and dougas and gengas (key animation drawings and original pictures) from acclaimed animes such as Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z and Pokémon...

Sotheby's Auctions George Floyd, Breonna Taylor Sculptures

Bidding has closed on artwork honoring the faces and stories of those who ignited the 2020 civil rights movement. Sotheby's auctioned off sculptures of the likeness of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. 'Breonna' closed for more than $27,000 while the 6-foot bust of 'Floyd' was withdrawn from sale just minutes...
Sotheby’s Crosses $100 Million in NFT Sales in 2021

Sotheby’s also noted that NFTs have expanded its audience while attracting a new demographic of collectors. The 277-year-old British auction house Sotheby’s has been at the center of conducting several non-fungible tokens (NFT) sales. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced that it has hit the $100 million revenue milestone just from NFT sales this year.
Michael Kagan Is Auctioning a Sculptural Astronaut via Artsy

Bidding ends today at 12pm PST. Brooklyn-based artist Michael Kagan is known for his gestural artwork that typically depicts astronauts, Formula 1 drivers and the various technologies that power them. Kagan is currently exhibiting a series of new paintings at Kantor Gallery, however, for those who can’t make the show, the artist is also auctioning off a sculptural astronaut through Artsy and Sotheby’s with the proceeds benefitting the New York Academy of Art.
Long-Unseen Van Dyck Pendant Portraits Fetch $8.2 M. at Sotheby’s

In their first appearance at auction in four decades, two paintings by Anthony van Dyck depicting a married couple from Antwerp sold for £6.2 million ($8.2 million) at Sotheby’s, achieving the second-highest price for the artist at auction. Sold together as a single lot during a Sotheby’s Old Masters sale in London on Wednesday evening, the two portraits had remained in private hands since 1976, when they were sold at auction for £38,000. The sum paid for the pendant portraits wasn’t quite as much as the £8.3 million ($13.5 million) paid for a van Dyck self portrait made around 1640, just a...
Sotheby’s Debuts Its First NFTs, Playful Rainbow ‘Chromie Squiggles’

Art auction house Sotheby’s made a notable leap into digital reality upon the launch of its own metaverse, a marketplace for artists to sell their NFT and digital art pieces. On Monday, the auction house announced its first in-house generative NFT project, Chromie Squiggles. If you’re thinking that it sounds...
Sotheby's enters the NFT metaverse with... some random squiggly lines

Sotheby’s today took its first real steps into the metaverse with a project called “Chromie Squiggles.” The project is, as the name implies, about a bunch of squiggly lines. Or, as Sotheby’s puts it, “a kaleidoscopic serpent existing in a digitalized form.”. If you’re still confused about what, exactly, Chromie...
Sotheby's New York Achieves a Personal Best With Sale of $9.6m USD Patek Philippe

While all eyes were on the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe 5711 selling at Phillips this weekend in New York, a rare vintage Patek achieved nearly $10m USD at Sotheby’s. Some 19 bidders battled it out in Sotheby’s New York salesroom for the new-to-market “Pink-on-Pink” Patek Philippe Ref 1518, which eventually hammered for $9.6m USD, more than four times the presale estimate of $2.2m USD.
HypeArt and HBX To Launch 'The All Mighty' Book By Kostas Seremetis

Featuring 43 original works from the NY-based artist. Following HypeArt and HBX’s first-ever release of limited edition collaborative prints by Kostas Seremetis entitled The All Mighty this past July, we’re now set to release a hard cover book memorializing the body of work under the same moniker this week. Releasing in limited quantities, the book features the acclaimed interdisciplinary artist’s 43 original works from the project. The collection conveys collagist artworks encapsulating Kostas’ illustrative interpretations of Greek ephemera, iconic characters and more.
Karl Lagerfeld’s Personal Effects Rouse Bidders at Paris Sotheby’s Sale

On Tuesday, the second live sale in a three-part auction series devoted to the estate of the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld generated €4.4 million ($4.9 million) at Sotheby’s in Paris. That sale brought the series’ total to $18.4 million, with the final sale still to place in Cologne, Germany, in March 2022. More than 1,000 bidders registered for the first sale in Monaco, which took place earlier this month. At that auction, nearly 600 objects, including original illustrations, personal effects, midcentury decor, and artworks by Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons, brought in $13.3 million. It was estimated to bring in just...
APENFT Announces Winners of Competition to Support Digital Artists

APENFT Foundation, a marketplace for NFTs, recently held a contest for digital artists to explore the theme of “Second Life” in the metaverse, inviting artists to portray their dream lives and futures. The foundation selected 13 finalists. Each will receive a cash prize and work with APENFT partner LiveArt to develop their digital artwork, which will be featured through cryptovoxels in an online exhibition in January and will be available for purchase on the LiveArt platform. The grand prize winner, who will be awarded $20,000, is WMD Studio, with Infinite Falling, a digital animation depicting a nude human figure tumbling through space,...
Majo No Tabitabi arrives in Italy with Planet Manga: first Volume out in June

After announcing the release of a new edition of the Nana Fanbook, Planet Manga presented another series to be released this spring, Majo no Tabitabi. The series, which from now on we will refer to with the official Italian title “The Witch’s Travels”, it will be available for pre-order from next month and will debut in June.
Sotheby’s Reports Record High of $7.3 B. in Sales for 2021

After its fall auctions series drew pre-pandemic sums and crowds, Sotheby’s reported $7.3 billion in sales in 2021—a record high for the auction house. That total is 32 percent more than what the house made in 2020, when it reported $5.5 billion in sales. It even exceeds pre-pandemic figures—Sotheby’s said in 2019 that it brought in $4.8 billion in sales. The 2021 figure suggests that the market is alive and well, perhaps even more so than before. Some $6 billion came in through auctions in New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris, and Geneva—almost double what was made last year. The remaining...
The Third Wave of KAWS x HUMAN MADE Arrives

KAWS and NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE returns with its third collaborative collection following the second release in October. The new lineup includes a varsity jacket, corduroy pants, a cap, and two types of cushions whereby the former three are emblazoned with the text “KAWS MADE” as a nod to the two streetwear brands’ joint effort. All items feature HUMAN MADE’s iconic motifs drawn by KAWS for those fond of his striking designs and figurative characters.
Historic Banksy Piece 'Gorilla in a Pink Mask' Set To Be Offered as an NFT

Fans will now have a chance to own a piece of the $1 million USD artwork. One of Banksy‘s most prolific pieces is becoming an NFT. The piece, most commonly known as Gorilla in a Pink Mask, was first executed in the artist’s hometown of Bristol in 2001 on the wall of the current Jalabad Cultural Centre. However, in 2011 it was painted over before it was removed by Exposed Walls in 2020.
Adidas Has Officially Entered the Metaverse

Originals has officially made its debut NFT collection, confirming its journey Into the Metaverse. In tandem with Web3, adidas has made its first NFT drop created with NFT pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney and the team behind PUNKS comic. Starting on December 17, the adidas NFTs called Into the Metaverse will be available for purchase and owners will then receive exclusive access to various adidas Originals experiences and products. With the NFTs acting as an access pass to in-virtual land experiences as well as free collaborative merchandise, owners will be able to access virtual wearables for the blockchain-based gaming world, The Sandbox. Physical products, which are co-branded with the aforementioned trio of collaborators, include a hoodie, tracksuit and gmoney’s iconic orange beanie. adidas also purchased a Bored Ape NFT named Indigo Hertz showing their commitment to the Metaverse community.
Tommy Cash Creates Wearable NFT

Singer and artist Tommy Cash has launched a wearable NFT in partnership with the digital wardrobe platform ZERO10. Cash, who has previously worked with brands such as Maison Margiela and Rick Owens, designed three different artworks for the release. Inspired by post-Soviet aesthetics, there’s a Transformers-like suit of cars, a jacket made out of bread and a leaf waist garment that repurposes the imagery of the Biblical fig leaf.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' snags eye-popping $50M in previews

For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records. Sony Pictures “No Way Home" scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for “Avengers: Endgame” ($60 million) and “The Force Awakens" ($57 million). Previews once featured only late-night screenings, but they have steadily moved earlier in the day; “No Way Home” began playing around 3 p.m. in 3,767 locations. But there was no exaggerating the eye-popping total for the Marvel release,...
