Sotheby's Launches 'CONTEMPORARY SHOWCASE: ANIME GO'

After its fall auctions series drew pre-pandemic sums and crowds, Sotheby’s reported $7.3 billion in sales in 2021—a record high for the auction house. That total is 32 percent more than what the house made in 2020, when it reported $5.5 billion in sales. It even exceeds pre-pandemic figures—Sotheby’s said in 2019 that it brought in $4.8 billion in sales. The 2021 figure suggests that the market is alive and well, perhaps even more so than before. Some $6 billion came in through auctions in New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris, and Geneva—almost double what was made last year. The remaining...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO