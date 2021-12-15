Bridge in downtown Columbus reopens after trash fire

UPDATE: As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the bridge has reopened, according to ODOT .

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bridge in downtown Columbus is closed after a trash fire is suspected of causing structural damage to it Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a trash fire was reported at approximately 4:44 p.m. near the Goodale Boulevard bridge over SR-315.

Fire officials said the fire was large enough that it may have caused damage to the bridge.

“Definitely had an impact on some wiring under the bridge,” said fire battalion chief Steve Martin.

Martin said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The bridge is closed in both directions and may not reopen until Thursday morning, Martin said, adding the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will make the decision.

According to an ODOT spokesperson, inspectors are on their way to the scene as of 8:40 p.m. to inspect any potential impact the fire may have had on the bridge.

ODOT crews are coordinating efforts with the Columbus fire department to reopen the bridge as fast as possible, the spokesperson added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.