Bridge in downtown Columbus reopens after trash fire

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

UPDATE: As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the bridge has reopened, according to ODOT .

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bridge in downtown Columbus is closed after a trash fire is suspected of causing structural damage to it Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a trash fire was reported at approximately 4:44 p.m. near the Goodale Boulevard bridge over SR-315.

Fire officials said the fire was large enough that it may have caused damage to the bridge.

“Definitely had an impact on some wiring under the bridge,” said fire battalion chief Steve Martin.

Martin said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The bridge is closed in both directions and may not reopen until Thursday morning, Martin said, adding the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will make the decision.

According to an ODOT spokesperson, inspectors are on their way to the scene as of 8:40 p.m. to inspect any potential impact the fire may have had on the bridge.

ODOT crews are coordinating efforts with the Columbus fire department to reopen the bridge as fast as possible, the spokesperson added.

NBC4 Columbus

Free COVID test kits at drive-thru event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health will distribute free COVID-19 test kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, December 18, at the Columbus Fire Training Academy at 3639 Parsons Avenue while supplies last. The purpose is to encourage people to test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays. Free COVID-19 test kits also are available […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hospital wait times in Columbus: NBC4 investigates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As inpatient hospital beds are filling up, so are emergency rooms. Doctors and patients report hours-long wait times as a result. Brett Racheter’s fiance wasn’t feeling well Thursday morning. Fearing she had Covid-19, Racheter took her to the ER at Mt. Carmel Grove City around 7 a.m. “I’ve never been in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Supporting restaurants during winter months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–As 2021 begins to come to a close, more COVID-19 concerns are popping up and making an impact on industries across the state. One of those industries is restaurants. Ohio Restaurant Association CEO John Barker said, this year is better than 2020 and many restaurants are still on shaky ground. Good days and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Caroling with Songs on Sullivant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus’ second annual Songs on Sullivant takes place in Franklinton and the Hilltop on Friday night. The family-friendly evening of caroling and community is free and open to everyone. If you plan to go, meet up at Dodge Park and join the holiday caravan. This year’s event will feature live bands, cookies, hot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio Friday update: 10,025 new cases, 434 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Dec. 17, a total of 1,829,367 (+10,025) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,195 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,357 (+43) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,902 people have begun the vaccination process — […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

7 family-of-four holiday outings for under $40

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Financially, it has been a rough year, so here are seven outings that won’t break the bank for a family of four Monday through Saturday. Monday — Hike & Lights Start the day off by driving north of the city to Highbanks Metro Park. Follow signs to the trailhead for viewing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctor urges COVID-19 shots, masks for holiday gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of winter is quickly approaching and with the holidays here, health officials want to make sure Ohioans are taking extra COVID-19 mitigation precautions while also taking advantage of the tools now available that weren’t around last year. OhioHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said it’s tempting to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

8,400 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s K-12 schools recorded one of their highest weeks of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, reporting 8,428 new infections among students and staff members to the Ohio Department of Health. The increase reported Thursday, which accounts for the week ending Sunday, Dec. 12, is fewer cases than the 10,190 reported last Thursday […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

