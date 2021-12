The cost of Falcons season tickets is going up next year, most by 5% or less, the team said. For 10 games (nine regular-season and one exhibition), 2022 season tickets will range from $450 to $950 in the upper deck, $1,050 to $1,850 in the lower- and mezzanine-level non-club sections and $3,950 to $4,170 in the lower-bowl club sections, according to Don Rovak, senior vice president of ticket sales and service for Falcons parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO