Federal reserve projects 3 interest rate hikes in 2022

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Time

What the Federal Reserve’s Latest Move Means for Your Mortgage Rate Next Year

A major announcement from the Federal Reserve this week is another big indication that mortgage rates are going to rise in 2022, according to experts. Federal Reserve spokesperson and chairman Jerome Powell, announced Wednesday the Fed will slow down its bond purchasing program. “With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” said Powell.
BUSINESS
kxgn.com

Federal Reserve easing back on COVID-related stimulus, forecasting rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to maintain the existing federal funds rate of between zero and 0.25% amid rising inflation. The Federal Reserve also forecasted three interest rate hikes next year, followed by further increases in 2023 and 2024. A statement on the decision reads: “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.”
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Federal Reserve Makes a Welcome Pivot But Has More to Do

In a move labeled by some as a hawkish pivot and by others as a great reset, the Federal Reserve’s policy committee just went in one meeting from its often-repeated characterization of inflation as “transitory” to portraying it as the “No. 1 enemy” facing the economic recovery. This policy change, while seemingly abrupt and drastic, is much needed and highly welcome. That’s the good news. Less good is that it is not sufficiently bold, at least as yet, and especially because it is coming so late.
BUSINESS
CNN

The Fed hints at multiple rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation

New York (CNN Business) — America's inflation spikes have prompted the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace in normalizing its pandemic-era monetary policy. On Wednesday, the central bank said it will wrap up its stimulus program faster than originally announced, and its updated economic projections show multiple interest rate increases in 2022.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Fed Chair Powell Expected to Announces Bond Tapering and Interest Rate Hikes

The growing consensus across the U.S. is that the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell are set to expedite the tapering timetable and hike interest rates as inflation accelerates. Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, told Cheddar's Baker Machado that the Fed has room to increase short-term interest rates because the economy is recovering faster than anticipated. "We've had a very rapid turnaround in the business cycle, in the labor market, and in inflation so the policy stance staying the same, calibrated in the same fashion as it was when we had a huge economic emergency, just makes no sense whatsoever," he said.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The Federal Reserve Faces a Troubling 1965 Parallel

The U.S. Federal Reserve faces a challenging question at its policy-making meeting today and tomorrow: How to respond to inflationary pressures that are proving much stronger than expected? If officials don’t announce a much more aggressive path of interest-rate increases than I expect they will, their passivity will risk a repeat of the Great Inflation of the 1970s.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

The Fed expects three interest rate rises for next year

Investors pour billions of dollars into inflation-linked assets as prices continue to soar. Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates three times next year, and investors are piling into inflation-linked assets in a bet that consumer prices will continue to soar. Plus, the FT’s law courts correspondent, Jane Croft, tells the tale of a money laundering conviction that started with garbage bags stuffed with cash.
BUSINESS
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Raising US interest rates will not cause recession, says top Fed official

The US central bank is “very focused” on taming “too high” inflation and will be able to do so without causing a recession, according to a senior Federal Reserve official. John Williams, president of the New York Fed, endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after Fed signals 3 rate hikes next year

Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases and signaled interest rate increases in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 3 basis points to 1.469%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond, the rate most sensitive to monetary policy, climbed as much as 6 basis points to 0.75%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS

